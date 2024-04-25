In a world where consumers have a myriad of choices, it is no longer enough for brands to rely solely on developing a product that solves a problem and to think that is enough.

It is essential that your brand conveys with utmost clarity what you stand for and how you fit into the lives of your targeted consumer. This is especially true for Gen Zs, who now make up a quarter of the population of Earth. In fact, it is a make-or-break decider.

So, what is it that Gen Z seeks from brands that is so different from prior generations and why is it key that you, the brand manager, understands this?

From a brand perspective, understanding Gen Zs as individuals means understanding their psychological motivators. It also entails understanding the world they live in and the complexities of it.

This generation of individualists are drawn to brands that show an understanding of their discerning taste and desire for personalised experiences and individuality.

Gen Zs seek brands mirroring their values

According to the latest Kantar Report, 80% of people buy from companies that support causes important to them, and 67% support brands that mirror their values. The number is probably much higher among Gen Zs.

This is because Gen Zs are hyper-conscious of how they show up. When it comes to loyalty they view purchasing as a brand partnership. We are living in a time when new brands can compete with legacy brands because the new brands are talking the language of Gen Z and are able to fulfil on their value proposition.

Brands with strong emotive power stand out and are more likely to command pricing power. Again, this is especially relevant to Gen Zs. They are prepared to pay twice as much for their products.

Understanding the Gen Z culture

The secret to reaching the Gen Z is to intricately understand what makes them tick. This can only be done by deeply connecting to culture. Understanding what is not culture, is equally important.

Gen Zs don’t respond to pop culture, platitudes or overt brand campaigns. They also don’t blindly follow trends. Their holy grail is human truths, values and a distinctive brand voice.

Among the brands that get it right is Samsung, known for its methodical approach to understanding the Gen Z consumer. It has appointed internal teams that are commissioned to finding out who the Gen Z consumer is and what their needs are – and this is very different to the modus operandi of most brands that rely on outside or third parties to inform them.

An element that makes their approach so effective is their innovation labs – the Future Generation Lab – that test their hypothesis’ in-house, before they roll out their campaigns and activities – thereby connecting Samsung to the next generation of consumers. It is no wonder it has succeeded in grabbing the hearts of Gen Zs across the globe.

The golden thread – what differentiates this generation

Different generations may have different values and different cultures, but they all have the same motivators. At the heart of what drives human beings is their need for belonging and acceptance.

Brands that have insight into not only the special psychological needs but also the intricacies of their culture they will be in a better position to connect with Gen Zs.

The gaming industry and how prior generations relate to gaming compared to Gen Zs illustrates this well. A decade ago gaming was just a cool thing to do to pass some time. Not anymore. Among Gen Zs, this is the space they share with their friends – their community, and it’s a source of income for others.

It is important brands understand how the meaning of gaming and other activities have fundamentally changed for this generation. How taking away their Playstation and other devices is akin to disconnecting them from their community.

The Gen Z individual is driven by the need to achieve. By self-actualisation. They want to be the best version of themselves. They want to find their greatness.

Understanding this, you, the brand manager, can find the sweet spot between your brand equities and what is happening in the Gen Z culture and ultimately how to demonstrate real pathos with their lives and lifestyles.

This was beautifully illustrated at the MMA SMARTIES Awards held earlier in April where a Gaming, Gamification and e-Sports category was introduced to showcase campaigns that enable this world to reach their Gen Z audiences – resulting in a Bronze Award for Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) and Lifebuoy for their H FOR HANDWASHING: Reimagine Hygiene through the Power of Play entry.

The mighty podcast

Seventy-fiver percent of Gen Zs say podcasts teach them things they wish they had learned at school. Brands that know this will look very differently at how this generation is educating themselves. Podcasts are on the front lines of education, shaping the minds of the next generation of leaders and teachers.

A brand in, for example, the financial services sector, would do well to understand that educating this generation about their product entails showing up in the podcast space, as opposed to applying older, traditional methods like seminars or even webinars.

This kind of insight is what it takes to get Gen Zs to view your brand as a standout one that aligns with their lifestyle and needs.

Spotify’s Levinsohn says : ‘’For a brand, it’s about figuring out how to really organically and naturally fold themselves into the podcast content that Gen Z is naturally seeking out in ways that don’t disrupt or interrupt what they’re doing, but actually enrich the overall experience.”

And therein lies the rub. Marketers and brand managers have to resist the temptation to fall back on overtly pushing the brand message – replacing this with content that is real, true and that resonates with the culture and values of Gen Z.

It can be done

It is MMA SA’s Youth Development Board’s mission to enlighten marketers as to how to reach this generation and the deep insights they have shared is what led to the introduction of categories directed at this generation within the SMARTIES Awards this year, where brands, businesses and tech are recognised and honoured for creative campaigns that measurably drive tangible business impact.

Shoprite’s Homegrown campaign — More than a jar of Atchar – struck gold with its portrayal of the sheer authenticity and individuality of South Africa’s entrepreneurs, hitting a home run with their popular Homegrown: a 100% local, affordable range made from quality ingredients, which uplifts entrepreneurs and communities in South Africa – that resonates deeply with the values of Gen Z.

Also known as The Blck Sparrow, Anesu Malisa, Samsung Africa’s Gen Z marketing lead, and the newly elected vice-chair of the MMA SA Youth Development Board, is a multi-hyphenate creative, who loves to express himself through music, TikTok comedy, scriptwriting, and more. With prior experience as a youth mentor, content creator, and a tech start-up founder, this cultivated Malisa’s deep love and passion for technology, storytelling, connecting brands to Gen Z, and most importantly, raising the next generation of creative innovators.