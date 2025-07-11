Black Crown, an SAB-owned gin brand, has launched an ‘Afrobeatanicals’ track, Be Sure, featuring the vocals of Ama Gaisie. It has already charted in 34 African countries.

Brand director of Black Crown, Candice van den Bosch, explains. “We produced an Afrobeats track – using Plantwave sound device technology – with the bed music composed from the plants of African botanicals, associated with our gin ’n tonics. From juniper, rosemary, and citrus, to name a few, we created a world first: Afrobeatanicals or Gin ‘n Phonics.”

She adds, “As the brand for the creator, we advocate for our audience to ‘Put your Crown on Ice’, in order to push pause on the daily grind and stresses associated with being always, always-on.”

South Africans are stressed. According to Stellenbosch Business School:

South Africa is one of the most stressful countries on the planet. We rank 69 out of 71 in terms of being a distressed nation

1 in 3 South Africans experiences excessive, daily work stress

2 out of 3 have experienced burn out

Scientifically, Afrobeats is one of the most calming genres. It typically ranges between 95 and 110 beats per minute (BPM). A 2019 study in the Journal of Music Therapy found moderate tempo music lowered perceived stress by up to 46 per cent, compared to silence, or high-BPM tracks.

As Van den Bosch concludes, “Put your crown on ice, slow down, and stream Be Sure HERE.”

Or click on the video below. Here’s to the weekend!