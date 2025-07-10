This year, I celebrated working in the advertising and media industry for 25 years. I’ve now officially spent more than half my life in this industry. Quite astonishing.

Over the past 6 000 days of working in this madness, I’ve become a little immune to the “next big thing” that will wipe us all out.

Every year, there are countless articles from industry experts warning us that [insert latest crisis here] will be the downfall of our businesses, render us all redundant, and cause absolute havoc.

In 2025, three things are predicted by many to end us all. These are:

Big network consolidation Artificial intelligence Political madness

I’m fairly confident that none of these will wipe us out. Here’s why.

Big network consolidations

Big network consolidation is nothing new. Networks expand and contract –like lungs – on an ongoing basis.

The latest news is that Omnicom has bought IPG and will be consolidating the businesses. WPP has also announced the consolidation of some of their brands. Consolidation invariably means retrenchments for some in the long run.

This volatility has caused some to throw in the towel, take up their estate agent licence and jump industry ship. But my fellow agency folks, there’s no need to run for the hills just yet; it’s a season.

Meanwhile, local agencies are thriving. Odd Number, Joe Public, Avatar, Juno and Halo are just a few examples of South African agencies that are growing and winning.

The big networks will, over the next five years, start multiplying and launching new brands at a rapid rate, no doubt. In the meantime, let’s celebrate and ride the wave of success with the many local agencies that are doing well.

It’s a power shift – not a catastrophe.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has long been predicted to take the job of every agency person. In the 1980s, when Steve Jobs launched the Apple Mac, many thought it would take the job of the graphic designer or art director. Well, it didn’t. It became a tool that designers and directors used to do their jobs better.

AI is the same. It’s a tool.

The agencies – and their people – that will succeed are the ones who embrace AI and use it to do their jobs better. AI will replace the job of people who don’t use AI; those who do use it will find they can get much more done, and done better.

The role of the prompt engineer will be massive in the years to come. Those who can make AI produce what others can’t, will thrive.

It’s an opportunity – not a catastrophe.

Political madness

“Trump will end us all.”

“Ramaphosa is selling the country.”

“Putin will bomb the world.”

Yawwwwnnnn.

Remember George Bush and the global financial crisis?

Remember Covid-19?

Remember the Zuma years?

Remember the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan?

We made it through all of those.

One thing is certain: the next megalomaniac is around the corner. They’ll stir things up, create noise, and distract many from what really matters.

As advertising and marketing professionals, we’ve been making lemonade out of lemons for years. Let’s keep doing that.

In South Africa right now, the GDP is 0.6%. Yet most businesses are growing faster than that. Why? Because we’re making plans. We’re hustling.

We can’t let the utterances of the political elite dictate our day-to-day realities. We need to keep doing what we do best: Connecting brands with consumers and helping businesses grow by promoting and selling what they offer. Despite the madness.

It’s life – not a catastrophe.

We are privileged to work in a very cool, cutting-edge industry. Let’s embrace the challenges of every day. Let’s never, ever give up on doing our best – bobbing, weaving and moving with the punches.

It’s another day in paradise.

Chris Botha is group managing director of Park Advertising, which owns two of South Africa’s most prominent media agencies: The MediaShop and Meta Media.