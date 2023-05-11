[PRESS OFFICE] Black Brain Pictures has announced the launch of a new primetime family-oriented telenovela on e.tv titled Isitha – The Enemy.

This exciting new telenovela is a spinoff series that follows the Sokhulu family who were first introduced to South African viewers in the ground-breaking series The Black Door. Isitha – The Enemy continues the tale of the Sokhulu’s struggles to keep their family together in the face of adversity as new challenges and new rivals come onto the scene.

“We are committed to bringing the best South African local content to our viewers and we have to remain receptive to their changing needs and preferences. With this in mind, we are excited to usher in the spin-off series, Isitha – The Enemy. This story proves to be like no other, with a big focus on family feuds, drama and intrigue, peppered with some comedic elements,” says Helga Palmer, head of local programming at eMedia.

Mpumelelo Nhlapo, executive producer at Black Brain Pictures, says, “We strategically intended for The Black Door to run for one year. Our goal was to break new ground and to push the boundaries of South African television. The greater vision has always been to tell the story of the Sokhulu family as a multi-chapter series that allows us to explore different themes in dynamic and interesting ways.”

The story in Isitha – The Enemy, which is suitable for the whole family to enjoy, picks up from a royal homestead in eSwatini. Here, we find out what happened to Chuma Sokhulu who was presumed dead in The Black Door chapter of the Sokhulu story. It promises to be a gripping drama with captivating storylines and exciting performances. The stunning visuals coupled with unexpected twists and turns as the story unfolds, will take viewers on a thrill ride that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

The cast of Isitha, The Enemy features some of South Africa’s most talented actors, such as Sipho Ndlovu, Khanyisani Khwesa, and Dawn Thandeka King to name a few. Thobani Nzuza reprises his role alongside viewers’ favourite actors from The Black Door.

“We can’t wait for viewers to see how this new chapter delves deeper into the world of the Sokhulus as we explore new characters, new conflicts, and new challenges that will test their strength and resilience.” said the show’s creator Mandla_N, creative director at Black Brain.