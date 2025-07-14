As artificial intelligence advances into all industries, one question still looms: will machines replace PR professionals? No, argues Caryl Kolk, outlining how AI lacks the creativity, empathy, and meaningful engagement that only the human touch can provide.

In the artificial intelligence era, marketing and communications professionals are drawn into the synthetic vs sentient debate, with some doubting their professional futures as the AI tide surges across global industry.

The impact of AI in the PR and communications sector has undeniably transformed the space, with algorithms capable of generating content, monitoring media uptake, analysing sentiment and even predicting the ideal timing for product launches.

So much so that insights from Prowley’s 2024 State of PR Technology report suggest that the rise of AI in research, analysis and reporting has surged, with AI-driven research increasing from 53% in 2022 to 67% in 2024, with analysis growing from 8% to as much as 31% in the same period.

And while PR teams are increasingly leveraging these tools, one question looms large: can the power and potential of machines truly replace the human touch?

The short answer is ‘no’.

Quick on delivery, cold on connection

AI is undoubtedly unmatched in its ability to churn out rapid, data-driven solutions, yet it comes without the pulse of human understanding.

This is obvious in the customer service realm, where chatbots have taken over traditional human interactions. While it may answer a query, it lacks the heart to resolve concerns and build lasting trust.

Similarly in the PR and communications space, automated processes can streamline operations but they miss the intangible elements that make campaigns impactful and meaningful.

In PR, success isn’t just about broadcasting messages; it’s about cultivating genuine relationships. Navigating and responding to crises or crafting memorable stories demands more than algorithms – it calls for the courage, moral compass, intuition and emotional intelligence that only people possess.

Stories that stir, not just serve

Storytelling remains one of PR’s most powerful tools, allowing brands to resonate with diverse audiences. While AI can generate content based on patterns, it cannot imbue narratives with authenticity, depth or emotional resonance.

This is particularly important given the demands of modern audiences who want more than messages driven by circuits and codes, and crave stories that connect heart to heart, not hard-drive to hard-drive.

Relationships over robots

PR isn’t built on formulas but on trust and rapport with clients, journalists, influencers and diverse audiences. Building these bonds requires a level of empathy, cultural sensitivity, and adaptability that no machine can replicate.

In moments of crisis, for example, AI may have the ability to suggest logical fixes, but it lacks the ethical discernment and emotional agility required to navigate such delicate situations.

Furthermore, the creativity and strategic thinking that set creative campaigns apart and allow brands to stand out as the big fish in the PR fishbowl are uniquely human traits.

A partner, not a proxy

The question shouldn’t be whether AI will replace PR professionals but rather, how it can support them. AI isn’t going anywhere so rather than seeing it as a threat we should view it as a tool that amplifies our inherent human skills, instead of replacing them.

While its role will continue to grow in the coming years, it will be limited to an assistive role – enhancing but never replacing the strategic insight, creativity, and emotional cognisance that only humans bring to the table.

Brands need PR professionals to drive their communication endeavours, because genuine engagement cannot be manufactured. Communication professionals bring foresight, cultural awareness, and adaptability, enabling brands to connect with audiences in a way that feels real and relatable.

So, can AI replace PR professionals?

For all its potential, the answer remains clear: not when authenticity, empathy, trust and connection matter most.

Caryl Kolk is managing director at Eclipse Communications.