Season 2 of Shaka iLembe has captivated audiences with its sweeping drama about the origin story of King Shaka and the rise of the Zulu nation. But some stories don’t end when the credits roll.

Now, fans have a new way to stay connected with the Match Challenge, launching in the MyDStv App and free for DStv subscribers.

Match Challenge is a casual match-three puzzle game that brings the Shaka iLembe universe to life through fast rounds, strategic combos and visual storytelling. Players match symbols such as spears, drums and shields to score points, unlock power-ups and earn Rewards Boxes filled with loot like gems, coins, but most importantly, entries.

Since launching last week, thousands of players have been enjoying Match Challenge, spending an average of 41 minutes per session, with peak play times coinciding with primetime viewing on DStv. The mechanic is simple, but layered: line up three or more matching tiles, build combos, use special power-ups, and unlock new challenges.

The Shaka-themed game forms part of the Arcade, a dedicated gaming hub inside the MyDStv App, which offers short, casual games linked to shows and sport, giving viewers another way to interact with the content they love while earning rewards and prizes for their time, such as free BoxOffice movies, package upgrades and events tickets.

“We are always looking for more ways to reward our customers, and these games are just that,” said Shaheed Mohamed, executive head of Customer Value Management at MultiChoice South Africa.

“By blending interactive entertainment with our Rewards Programme, we’re giving members and fans of the show a fun, engaging, and rewarding new ways to connect with the content they love. Match Challenge, Warriors Run and Mystery Kingdom represent a fun middle ground between casual gaming and the legacy and gravity of this story of a King.”

Match Challenge, along with the upcoming Warrior’s Run and Mystery Kingdom games, was developed by the DStv Rewards team in partnership with loyalty and gamification studio Red Oxygen. It’s available now under the Rewards section of the MyDStv App – open to all active DStv Rewards members, across any package.