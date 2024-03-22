Today sees the launch of retroviral and Panther Punch’s latest ‘viral’ campaign – for DStv – that’s breaking the South African internet.

Glen Biderman-Pam, co-creator, said, “According to the American Psychological Association, women cry emotional tears 30-64 times, annually, while men – globally – cry an average five-17 times per annum.”

He added, “South African men, however, only cry when we watch Chasing the Sun.”

Biderman-Pam added, “We’re all going through the most right now. We need to encourage the men in our lives to have a good-old, cathartic cry.”

24 March represents what the team is labelling #SACMAD – South African Crying Men’s Awareness Day – as it’s the day Chasing the Sun 2 premieres on M-Net, channel 101 at 20:00.

The spoof video suggests, “So here’s to you, guys:

The Ugly Criers

The Single Tearers

The Infants

And The Stone walls

“We encourage you to just let it all out on SACMAD.”

Biderman-Pam concluded, “Be there – with a box of tissues – for a South African man who needs to let it out this Sunday; let’s have a collective cry – stronger teargether.”

Chasing the Sun 2 premieres on M-Net, DStv Channel 101, Sunday 24 March 20:00.