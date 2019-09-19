Media moves: New women-only ride-hail app, new editor for Stuff, COSMO and Strawberry Lips partner for #DearBoobs













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: A new ride-hail platform for women, by women

ChaufHer, a new ride-hail app for women and children only, will be launching in Cape Town before the end of 2019 with plans to expand to Johannesburg and Durban in 2020.

The app, which will soon be available on both the App Store and Play Store, connects women drivers with women passengers (and children younger than 18 years). Not only does the app provide a safe way to earn money, it also provides the freedom of movement to women concerned about the growing danger and violence that has infiltrated the taxi industry.

“Women and children represent the most vulnerable members of society,”said founder, Danielle Wright, “But they also represent our greatest untapped resource. ChaufHer is a way for us to provide opportunities and freedom of movement to these groups, to help them live their best lives.”

The ChaufHerservice is built around safety with many added features to help create peace of mind. These include a panic button, One Time Pin (OTP) and driver training. However, the biggest safety measure is the comprehensive vetting of both drivers and passengers to make sure the service is safer for both.

People moves

DUO appoints first PR graduate after successful Graduate Programme

A huge challenge faced by many graduates in South Africa is finding employment having no experience. Noting this challenge, DUO Marketing + Communications piloted a graduate programme in 2018 to help give new graduates necessary experience.

“We are so excited as an agency that our maiden programme with Dintle Makhubo was fruitful. It was a very proud moment when we permanently appointed Dintle to the DUO team. As an agency, we strongly believe in providing graduates with the necessary skills and assist these young professionals on their journey to become successful professionals,” said Judith Middleton, CEO of DUO Marketing + Communications.

“With the success of the first programme and the positive feedback we have received from Dintle, we have officially opened up the applications for the 2020 Graduate Programme. If you are hungry to learn and grow in this dynamic industry, apply now,” said Middleton.

If you wish to be part of the dynamic team, learn new skills and obtain essential experience, apply today. Applications close on 15 October 2019.

Stuff magazine appoints Brett Venter as editor

Brett Venter is the new editor of Stuffmagazine, South Africa’s premier consumer technology publication. Marcé Bester has been appointed deputy editor and will fulfil roles for the publication’s print and digital arms. Both appointments are effective from 1 September 2019.

Stuff’s outgoing editor, Craig Wilson, has literally won the Green Card lottery and is going to live in the United States in September.Venter has been Stuff’s digital editor since March 2016, a position he previously held at PCFormatand G3AR.

On the appointment of Venter to the post of editor, said Stuff’s editor in chief and publisher, Toby Shapshak, said, “Brett has been one of the best kept secrets of technology journalism, and specifically ofStuff. He’s the smart, insightful and hilarious voice you’ve been reading for years in the magazine and online, where, as digital editor, he has grown our digital offerings and audience significantly”.

Marcé Bester, who Shapshak describes as “The next big thing in tech journalism” in South Africa, is Stuff‘s new deputy editor. She first joined Stuffin 2015 as an intern, completing her BA degree in Communications later that same year. She joined the team on a full-time basis in January 2018.

Gallarelli to leave Ogilvy

Ogilvy South Africa is bidding farewell to Group Managing Director Luca Gallarelli, as the industry leader takes leave of the agency 17 years after he first joined. Gallarelli joined Ogilvy South Africa in 2002 as an account executive, straight from the AAA School of Advertising. Besides a two-year stint at the Jupiter Drawing Room, Gallarelli has spent his entire working career at Ogilvy, a journey that eventually led to him running Ogilvy Cape Town as Managing Director for five years, before assuming his current role. Under his leadership, Ogilvy Cape Town achieved both commercial and creative success, including numerous years as South Africa’s number-one creative agency, numerous Loeries Grands Prix and ultimately a Cannes Grand Prix. Ogilvy CEO Alistair Mokoena paid tribute to Gallarelli for his contribution to Ogilvy. “Luca has dedicated most of his working career to Ogilvy, and we will always be grateful for that. He’s part of the DNA here and we are sad to see him go,” he said. “We will miss his love for creativity, his passion for people, his respect for team work and his commitment to client relationships. Luca is a great marketer and we have no doubt that he will be successful in his next adventure.”

Lesley Waterkyn steps down as CEO of CWDi

Lesley Waterkeyn has stepped down as the Group CEO of CWDi.Janine Kruger – who has in the past five years excelled as managing director and then group chief operating officer – has been promoted to Group CEO.

“I am filled with an incredible sense of pride when I reflect on our journey as a company. The past 21 years have been an unforgettable adventure – one of determination and exceptional teamwork. It is on this positive note that I announce my decision to step down as Group CEO and pass the baton to my esteemed colleague, Janine Kruger. I have great confidence in Janine’s ability to lead the way as CWDi enters its next era of growth as we aspire to become a global agency inspiring connections,” said Waterkeyn.

New MD appointed at Incubeta SA as it wins more enterprise clients

Roan Mackintosh has been appointed as managing director of Incubeta South Africa. The appointment forms part of Incubeta Holdings’ aggressive growth strategy that includes a burgeoning headcount and geographical footprint as the group’s client base expands to include more enterprise brands.

“Growth within the Group generally and South Africa in particular means we need to shift our organisational structure to ensure we are optimally positioned to support our clients and continue with our expansion strategy. Roan’s experience and vision aligns perfectly with our strategy of being a tech-first company. We have no doubt that this will benefit both local and international clients,” said Jonathan Gluckman, Incubeta director and CEO of NMPi Asiapac and Africa.

Over the past few months the Incubeta headcount has grown to nearly 400 digital professionals, serving more than 750 clients in over 14 markets.

Nirvik Singh elevated to Global role as COO of GREY group

Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO of Grey Group, has announced the appointment of Nirvik Singh as chief operating officer (COO) of Grey Group, a new global position.

A 30-year veteran of Grey, Singh has served as chairman and CEO of Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa since 2016, a post he will retain, headquartered in Singapore.

As COO, Singh will lead the development of Grey’s borderless integrated marketing model; identify acquisition targets and new capabilities to enhance the agency’s best-in-class offering and build its future-facing digital, social, shopper marketing and design practices.

“For three decades, Nirvik has been a prime mover in Grey’s growth and development in Asia, and most recently, in the Middle East and Africa,” Houston said. “I know he will bring the same single-minded dedication and achievement to his expanded responsibilities. He will work closely with me to broaden our reach and resources for the future.”

Business moves

Positive Dialogue Communications integrates to form a full-service group offering

Cape Town-based PR agency Positive Dialogue Communications recently joined the DUKE Group, alongside creative agency and recent Loeries winner, DUKE Advertising, and digital media and AdTech specialist Mark1.

“As an independent consultancy, we’ve rolled out a number of innovative practices and with the union of The DUKE Group we aim to expand our offering with innovating and executing new generation communication,” said Tracy Jones, MD of Positive Dialogue.

“The DUKE Group is made up of businesses with different structures, roles, and outlooks and as a fully integrated agency we offer new and existing clients a wealth of knowledge to maximise their businesses and campaigns,” said Wayne Naidoo, CEO of DUKE. “When compared to other agencies, our focus is on creating cutting-edge, results-focused work that makes a genuine difference.”

Over the last quarter Positive Dialogue has won several new clients. Among these are Marriott International, for which Positive Dialogue Communications will act as their public relations partner in Africa.

Capitec pioneers first of its kind talent search campaign

In a first for SA’s finance industry, Capitec Bank and SABC 3 have launched The Next Brand Ambassador, an Apprentice-style reality TV talent show. Finalists will compete for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to work with Capitec Bank’smarketing team. A series of challenges will test marketing mettle and creativity and, in the end, only one brand ambassador will be named.

“This is a first-of-its-kind talent search in South Africa that positions talent management in a completely new, future-fit way. It’s absolutely aligned to Capitec’s industry-leading approach to talent, which champions empowerment and equality,” said Sbusiso Kumalo, head of brand marketing at Capitec,,

The TV series, which has consistently received over one-million views since its debut, is now in its fourth week. After weeks of battling it out in regional, the Top 12 finalists were revealed and have arrived at their glamorous new home in the Mother City. They are

Sharadel Reddy, Nkanyi ‘Slays’ Wallace, Chace Geyer, Mpho Monareng, and Keitumetse Moepang from Johannesburg. Porschia Kim Pedro, Nasiphi Fazi, and Asandiswa ‘Afiba’ Mhlauli from Cape Town, with Siyamthanda Ndamase representing Durban, Teneal Fredericks hailing from Port Elizabeth, and Zinika Gwele from East London.

Jacaranda FM and Sandton City announce collaboration

Two of the country’s most well-known brands, Jacaranda FM and Sandton City, have announced a collaboration like no other in South African retail. The partnership bridges the gap between the millions of listeners and the millions of shoppers and unites in a common goal of providing world-class entertainment, leisure, and fashion through innovative marketing.

“Sandton City is delighted to welcome Jacaranda FM to the precinct and looks forward to this dynamic collaboration and the opportunities for the centre, our tenants, shoppers, and for Jacaranda FM listeners,” said Nikiwe Mkhabela, Liberty Two Degrees’ Asset management executive of Sandton City.

Kevin Fine of Jacaranda FM said thecollaboration marked the next step in the evolution of Jacaranda FM, taking the station into the heart of Joburg on a regular basis to engage consumers, provide broadcast opportunities for tenants, and provide strong retail offerings for Sandton City shoppers. “The key is in the mobility of the studios and the ability to be where the action is at any time. The mobile studio will give us the ability to move around Sandton City on demand and bring the station – events, promotions, activations and client campaigns included – face to face with consumers. We are humbled with the trust placed in us by Sandton City and look forward to building a long-standing, highly successful relationship with them.”

Jacaranda FM’s award-winning line-up, including Martin Bester, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Alex Jay and Rian van Heerden, will be part of the team regularly broadcasting live from Sandton City! Key emphasis is being placed on broadcasting that is tailored to consumer and client needs.

Idea Hive takes on big fish – Jimmy’s Killer Express

Jimmy’s Killer Brands has appointed Idea Hive as the digital brand storyteller and marketing strategist for the innovative Jimmy’s Killer Express franchise. The Johannesburg through-the-line agency also takes on digital marketing solutions for the newcomer in the Jimmy’s Killer Brands’ stable, Cheeeesa Mazambane.

Sizwe Dlamini, acquisitions manager for Idea Hive, said: “We’re eager to get started. Jimmy’s Killer Brands were looking for an alternative to traditional marketing and to distinguish themselves in the digital marketing space. As a diverse team of hard-working digital natives, we’re skilled in brand science and we specialise in telling African stories. We think our experience with a range of blue-chip companies makes us the perfect fit to provide the brand with 360-degree digital marketing solutions.”

Burger King rebrands to Bacon King at 40 restaurants

It’s business as usual at Burger King, or is it? The brand is still committed to using only the freshest ingredients, 100% pure beef patties and quality over quantity, but something is different.

In a bold move to mark the launch of Bacon at 40 Burger King restaurants across the country, Burger King has rebranded and changed its signage to ‘Bacon King’ at several restaurants.

“You spoke, we listened,” says Ezelna Jones, group marketing executive at Burger King SA, “and after some extensive research, we’ve added the Bacon King to the menu. But we didn’t stop there, we’re changing our name to Bacong King in a move that seems only fitting to mark the launch period of bacon in South Africa.”

Bacon King restaurants can be found at Cape Gate Lifestyle and Rembrandt Mall (Paarl) in the Western Cape. In Gauteng, head to Northmead (Benoni), Kolonnade Retail Park and Vanderbijl Park to see the ‘new’ restaurants.

With the introduction of bacon, Burger King has implemented a dual-restaurant model which means 40 restaurants across the country will now serve bacon and 55 restaurants remain Halaal-certified, without bacon.

GfK Consumer Journey blends POS data and consumer insights to offer a complete view of the path to purchase

GfK South Africahas launched its Consumer Journey solution, one of the first offerings in the local market to give brands and retailers in the technical goods and consumer durables industries a complete view of the online and offline consumer path to purchase. GfK Consumer Journey combines social media listening, survey data and client point of sale (POS) data to offer a holistic picture of South African consumers’ purchase behaviour and decisions.

“Brands and retailers in the technical goods and durables markets need to understand how consumers research and shop offline and online, from purchase trigger to point of sales in order to create winning category, brand and marketing strategies,” said Nicolet Pienaar, Commercial Lead at GfK South Africa. “GfK Consumer Journey enables them to explain shopper behaviour and map the consumer’s triggers and decision-making processes to the final purchase.”

Tribeca PR expands its remit with Ascendis Health brands

Ascendis Health’s Skin and Body divisionappointed Tribeca Public Relations in 2018 to manage communications strategies supporting its Nimue Skin Technology, AgeWell, and Solal Skinbrands.

After an Independent Agency Search and Selection Company process, a positive relationship as well as previous rewarding campaign results, the agency’s remit has now expanded to also include brands within Ascendis Health’s Wellnessand Pharmaportfolios for its 2020 financial year.

Tribeca will provide public relations and communications support to Nimue Skin Technology and Solal Skin from the Skin and Body portfolio, to Solal Vitamins, Bettaway, MenaCal.7, ChelaPreg and Vitaforcefrom the Wellness portfolio, and to Reuterinafrom the Pharma portfolio.

Making moves

COSMO launches #DearBoobs in aid of breast cancer awareness

COSMOPOLITAN has partnered with Strawberry Lips for their September issue. R1 from every issue sold will be donated to PinkDrive, an NGO founded on the premise that early detection of breast cancer will help prolong life. Strawberry Lips will also donate a percentage of their bottle sales during October to PinkDrive.

“Breast Cancer has touched the lives of almost everyone I know in some way, and it’s time to find solutions through knowledge and education,” said Strawberry Lips marketing manager, Vanessa Nel.

Earlier this year, COSMO surveyed more than 1 800 South African women for their first-ever, national boob survey: a third of women don’t do self-examinations, yet one in four has a family member who has had (or has) breast cancer.

“Self-love is no easy feat,’ said COSMO editor, Holly Meadows. ‘Women across the world are tired of not being represented. And so, in response to the data we collected from our survey, we launched #DearBoobs to celebrate all women’s bodies. We’re saying yes to all boobs – saggy boobs, pancake boobs, lopsided boobs, melon boobs… All boobs matter.’

Get that great mobile idea off the ground in 72 hours

WorldPlay Mobile Solutions can help clients monetise that great mobile app or content idea by arranging the required direct carrier billing (DCB) within 72 hours. That’s the word from Jacqui Jones, CEO of Joburg-based WorldPlay Mobile Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

“South Africa’s underperforming economy needs our robust mobile sector to provide it with a much-needed shot in the arm. Mobile content and applications firms in partnership with mobile aggregators like WorldPlay can play a role in boosting GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by getting their rands and cents-generating services off the ground in record time,” Jones said.

Client in the gaming, video content, ePublishing and lifestyle content spaces were most interested in monetizing their services through SMS, USSD or OBS. Subscription-based services provided on the OBS (Online Billing Service) model remain especially popular and cellular users continue to transact with SA mobile content and applications services with confidence as the local mobile industry makes headway against fraud,” she added.

SA’s Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA), for example, last year enlisted the services of a global mobile security firm to help the local mobile industry win the battle against mobile fraud emanating mostly from overseas, amongst other initiatives.

For the diary

In response to all the enquiries, Janine Lazarus Media Constancy will now be hosting two public workshops designed to elevate your presentation and communication skills.

Date: 16 October 2019

POWERFUL PRESENTATION SKILLS

Effective presentation skills remain one of the most powerful tools of persuasion in the business arena. This programme provides delegates with a deeper understanding of the powerful impact of a well-crafted and controlled message, whether it is for an interview, presentation or informal business talk in front of your team.Key areas of focus include:How to present effectivelyPresentation checklistDo’s and don’ts of powerful presentingHow to plan, prepare, practice and performVocal usage and impactUsing time wiselyDress codeGolden tips

Date: 17 October 2019

MANAGERIAL COMMUNICATION

Communicate with Intent

This workshop is a challenging communications workshop that incorporates material from many disciplines, including Key Message Development, the Art of Uncomfortable Conversation, How to Manage Conflict, as well as Public Speaking Skills – all in one day. Key focus areas: How communication dynamics workDeveloping critical skills as a leader; Challenging what you currently do as a communicator; Developing excellent listening skills; Exploring the art of persuasion; Dealing with difficult messages; Gaining practical presenting tools and techniques; Managing nerves Click here for more information and the booking form :BOOK NOW! READ MORE

Connect and learn at Catalyst Africa

Catalyst Africa is an event grounded in the belief that innovation can come from anywhere, and takes place from 30-31 October 2019 at Cape Town’s Portswood Ridge Precinct in the V&A Waterfront.

The event is currently supported by South African Tourism, The City of Cape Town and Wesgro because it is aligned with national governments ambitions to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Catalyst Africa is contributing to these ambitions by equipping South African companies and individuals with the necessary skills to harness the opportunities available in the new world.

“We are actioning the national conversation around Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies into one of building a growth mindset, igniting positive change and sharing knowledge amongst thinkers and doers,” said Roy Harman, co-founder of Catalyst Africa.

Catalyst Africa is dedicated to helping South African people and businesses achieve their goals through celebrating the convergence of technology, creativity and mindset.

Key education partners include:

University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business

Amazon Web Services

Friends of Design

D-School

WeThinkCode_

“The most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. Our concern is with the actual doing or use of knowledge rather than with theory and ideas to ensure Catalyst Africa attendees are both inspired and equipped to action their ideas,” said Dale Imerman, Co-Founder of Catalyst Africa.

Given that ticket prices are only R1111 per person, Catalyst Africa is arguably the most valuable event in South Africa because it allows people to learn about the new world, experience collective power in a unique environment and connect with experts and implementation partners at an affordable price.

