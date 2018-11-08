Media moves: Jack Black craft beers partner with Wavescape Festival, Rappetti back on eNCA, ROi Africa inks deal with Brandwatch

Jack Black craft beer partners with the Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival. Iman Rappetti returns to eNCA with weekly talk show. Conversio introduces Brand Trust Platform. ROi Africa enhances value signs partnership deal with Brandwatch. Out Smart continues to grow its ooh national footprint. Magnetic Storm wins Transnet National Ports Authority tender to bring the People’s Port Festival to life. Boomtown signs Lafarge. Come to the next Joburg Podmeet with CliffCentral, Cannes Lions searching for 2019 speakers. Reputation masterclass with Reputation Matters.

This week’s BIG move: Jack Black craft beer headline partner at Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival

Jack Black craft beer has taken on the role of headline partner at this year’s Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival. With an expanded lineup of ocean-conscious events, the festival takes place in Cape Town between 19 November and 9 December 2018. Several satellite events have been added to core favourites, which are the Wavescape Artboard Project, Clifton Beach Screening, Slide Night, Wavescape Film Festival and Wesgro Blue Ocean Master Class.

Wavescape will also presents the world premiere of Satori Film, a documentary about Cape Town’s big wave surfing crew, at Jack Black’s Tap Room.

“Jack Black Brewing Co is a long-time friend and supporter of Wavescape, and we’ve always admired how the festival communicates real passion for our oceans and our environment, very much in line with our philosophies,” said Jack Black’s Meg McCulloch. “The festival is an amazing opportunity to bring communities together, share stories, and celebrate those meaningful connections surrounding the love of surfing.”

Now in its 15th year, the festival has evolved this love of surf and beach culture into the fight for a greener earth and bluer ocean. Through the talks, film screenings, beach cleanups, book launches and charity events, Wavescape joins South Africa’s best creative and scientific minds who use the ocean as their muse to advocate change. This includes marine biologists, conservation influencers, artists, tourist boat operators, surfers, divers, fishers, photographers, authors, filmmakers and activists.

People moves

Iman Rappetti to host new talk show, Madam Speaker

After a two-year absence, Iman Rappetti will be returning to eNCA with a new talk show called Madam Speaker. Rappetti will put newsmakers through their paces in front of a small group of ordinary South Africans. After her interrogation, the audience panel will have their chance to put their questions forward and state their views.

“Iman is a well-known face on the station and among the most accomplished talk show hosts in the country. She brings with her high energy, huge empathy and a real understanding of the daily battles South Africans are undergoing and for which they are demanding answers and accountability,” said head of news, Mapi Mahlangu.

Madam Speaker will also have a strong social media component, and eNCA’s viewers will have a chance to engage with all the guests.

“While I will continue with my work on radio, television broadcasting is in my blood, and I look forward to this exciting weekly interchange where South Africans can state their case first hand and press for answers on issues impacting on their lives,” Rappetti said. “My job will be to guide the discussion, but you all know me, I’m not short of opinions either!”

Madam Speaker will launch on eNCA on 22 November at 9.30pm.

Memoria Masilela new vice chairperson of AMASA

The Advertising Media Association of South Africa (AMASA) has confirmed the appointment of committee member Memoria Masilela as vice chairperson. She will serve alongside chairperson, Wayne Bishop.

“My plan as the vice chair is to ensure that AMASA becomes the brand that does not wait for the future to happen, but one that boldly brings the future to the present, to ensure the success of our industry,” Memoria said. “I want to continue to inspire the industry to prioritise on mentoring and grooming young minds.

“I believe that those of us with experience have a responsibility to impart knowledge to young minds, because we can no longer complain about a lack of talent when we have not made an effort to groom new talent.”

Initially joining the committee in 2016, Memoria heads the Gordon Patterson AMASA Learnership Programme (GPALP).

“Our joined purpose is to bring the next generation of excellence into existence,” she added. “We cannot afford to keep complaining about a lack of new talent, when we have an immediate opportunity to address that issue. AMASA is the solution to drive skills and development of the media and advertising industry.”

Business moves

ROi Africa enhances value signs partnership deal with Brandwatch

Media monitoring company ROi Africa has announced the conclusion of a partnership with Brandwatch, a leader in enterprise social intelligence. Through this partnership, ROi Africa now offers its customers brand new innovative services such as social listening, influencer management and audience identification complementing its traditional social and media monitoring offering. Brandwatch itself recently merged with Crimson Hexagon, creating a world giant in the social intelligence space.

Milton Tshabalala, newly appointed managing director of ROi Africa, said that by introducing social listening to the South African media monitoring market, the company is revolutionising the way its clients operate with regards to reputation and brand management.’

Out Smart continues to grow its ooh national footprint

Outdoor advertising agency, Out Smart continues to grow its national footprint in the out of home market with the addition of Newcastle’s taxi rank network to its portfolio.

The Newcastle Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal appointed Out Smart as its preferred partner in the design, maintenance and operation of taxi rank branding, taxi rank TV and billboards in the municipality’s taxi rank network.

“This is another feather in our cap that we are incredibly proud of. The OOH market is extremely competitive, so as a growing player we are humbled to take on this responsibility. We can’t wait to bring value not only to our advertisers, but to that community too,” said Joyleen Mahanetsa, managing director at Out Smart.

This follows Out Smart’s successful tender bid to the Newcastle Municipality to exclusively operate in that OOH market. Newcastle is the seat for KZN’s Amajuba District and is the province’s third-largest urban centre.

Out Smart manages several mixed media OOH rights in Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State. The company has also executed several campaigns at the country’s major airports, including OR Tambo, King Shaka and Lanseria.

Out Smart is the fastest growing black female owned OOH company in South Africa and was established in 2006. The dynamic team, 60% of which are female, collectively have over 20 years’ experience in the OOH industry.

Magnetic Storm wins Transnet National Ports Authority tender to bring the People’s Port Festival to life

Following a formal tender process, for the second consecutive year, Magnetic Storm has been appointed to bring the People’s Port Festival to life for Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA).

Managing the event from conceptualisation through to clean-up, Magnetic Storm will oversee the logistics of the event being held on 1 to 2 December in partnership with TNPA and its stakeholders.

“We’re delighted to be appointed to bring the People’s Port Festival together and making a beautiful, working port something to inspire the community,” said Magnetic Storm CEO, Glenn van Eck. “Last year was a huge success, and we’re looking to build on the connected experiences visitors had in our concept for 2018.”

Lafarge cements its brand in South Africa with Boomtown

Cement brand, Lafarge, has appointed Boomtown to make its brand relevant to the local South African market.

“We are proud to have partnered with the global Lafarge group and its local marketing team to challenge the market and position the brand as a solution-based brand,” said Boomtown strategic director,

Glen Meier. “We’re utilising our strategic strengths to grow Lafarge brand awareness with its audiences, and to develop a creative campaign that is inspirational, memorable and that disrupts the market.”

Boomtown created a campaign centred around the fundamental human need for sustainable buildings and construction that supports a rapidly growing population.

Conversio introduces Brand Trust Platform

Conversio (formerly Receiptful), an ecommerce email marketing and product review dashboard, has unveiled its new Brand Trust Platform. It will make it easy for brands to focus on building real relationships with their customers through email marketing, while growing a brand that those customers absolutely love.

“The Brand Trust Platform was created on the grounds of building a strong foundation with your customers, who really are your best product ambassadors,” said Conversio founder Adii Pienaar. “It’s all too common now that businesses and marketers take this step for granted, and unfortunately, they only experience the negative effects from the lack of foundation once it’s too late.”

With over 10 years of experience in ecommerce himself, Pienaar added that anyone can build a business, but not everyone can build a brand. The difference is how you take care of and value your customers.”

Making moves

SA Florist breathes new life as Bloomable

SA Florist has been delivering fresh flowers and gifts nationwide for the past four years… now it’s changed its name to Bloomable.

The company has built partnerships with over 200 artisans, empowering them to expand their businesses by using the SA Florist tech marketplace as their online hub.

Newly appointed MD, Melissa Cumming says; “People think we’re a florist, but we’re not. We’ve been dubbed ‘Uber for florists’ in the past, which is a good way to explain what we do. We are an online marketplace that connects people looking to buy fresh flowers and beautiful gifts, to the actual artisans who create them.”

“We don’t want to limit ourselves to flowers or be seen as just an online florist. This rebrand is a way for us to redefine ourselves in the market and ensure that everything we do and say reflects our objective to enable our partners, our customers, and our business, to bloom,” added James.

One issue, 3 different covers for latest Fitness mag

The latest issue of homegrown title, Fitness magazine breaks new ground with a fresh new concept. As part of the magazine’s revamped cover model search competition, all three finalists in the 2018 USN Face of Fitness earned a spot on cover.

“After a decade of publishing only the winner on cover, we wanted to add a new dimension to the competition format, to make it more enticing for aspiring fitness models,” said Fitness magazine editor and publisher, Tanja Schmitz.

Schmitz said she was delighted with the engagement the women and Fitness magazine had received since the latest issue hit store shelves. It seems people love to share their opinions about who they believe should win,” she said.

Readers can have their say and cast their vote on who should win the title of USN Face of Fitness for 2018 by buying their choice of the three Fitness magazine cover options, which are now on sale at retailers across the country, and by sharing their choice on social media by tagging #USNfaceoffitness2018. For more information about the competition, visit www.faceoffitness.co.za.

For the Diary

Reputation management master class 2018

Last chance to book tickets for the Repuation Matters reputation management masterclass taking place next week. Reputation Matters, an African research company specialising in reputation research, will be hosting a reputation management master class at the Grand West Hotel in Cape Town from 12 to 16 November 2018, to empower delegates with the necessary tools and information to ultimately be more strategic in managing their organisations’ reputations.

Regine le Roux, MD at Reputation Matters, said, “We are delighted that our reputation management master class will bring well-established industry experts to Cape Town where we will tackle some of the most important reputation building blocks any organisation should have in place.”

The master class is endorsed by the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) and delegates will receive 12 CPD points.

The programme will be presented over five days and delegates have the option to attend the full programme or individual sessions.

“You never know when a crisis will hit, and to be proactive and prepared is the best way to turn any situation in an opportunity,” concludes le Roux.

For more details on the master class and to apply, click here.

Come to the next Joburg Podmeet with CliffCentral

Podmeet’s next meetup will host some of the team from CliffCentral to discuss their journey and answer questions.

Date: 14 November 2018

Time: 15.30 for 16.00 pm

Place: 12th Floor, Wits Art Museum, Braamfontein

Please RSVP here.

Podmeet can be reached at podmeet@journalism.co.za. Podmeet is a project of the Wits Radio Academy.

We need the boldest and the brightest speakers on stage at Cannes Lions 2019.

The 2019 call for content is now open and Cannes Lions is looking for big thinkers help them shape their revolutionary content programme.

Cannes Lions wants to hear from those with diverse ideas for content which interrogates, challenges and champions the industry.

Submit your idea and tell your story on stage at the Festival. The deadline is Friday 14 December.