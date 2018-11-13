Mediamark enters out of home market in partnership deal with Alive Advertising

Mediamark has moved into the digital out of home market after inking a partnership deal with Alive Advertising, a major player in the digital advertising arena.

“It makes sense for us to add digital OOH to our solutions portfolio because it has strong synergies with our radio, TV, digital and event assets and capabilities. Alive Advertising is the right partner for us as the leader and pioneer in this space,” said Mervyn Naidu, head of business development at Mediamark.

The partnership adds a strong OOH component to Mediamark’s offering to brands and agencies, and enables Alive Advertising to extend its sales reach into new markets.

“By blending the right mix of channels and touchpoints into an integrated solution, we can help brands to optimise their spending, improve engagement and reach customers with consistent messages that break through the clutter,” said Naidu.

“We expect to see many brands we work with find interesting ways to combine radio, digital and DOOH to create campaigns that deliver great ROI.”

The move will strengthen its portfolio of multichannel marketing solutions, Mediamark said.

“South Africans spend a lot of time at malls and in traffic, so digital OOH is a great way to reach the consumer. With traffic and the time people spend travelling increasing, OOH is more relevant than ever,” said Itz Arenstein, CEO at Alive Advertising.

“Digital OOH has the strengths of traditional OOH, but it enables brands to roll campaigns out faster, more easily optimise creative, and target people with different messages at different times of the day at negligible production costs compared to static billboards. Mediamark’s creative capabilities and sales reach will help us to grow in the months to come,” Arenstein added.

Alive Advertising’s national network of electronic outdoor LED Billboards is mostly located in high traffic light controlled intersections that allows the advertisers a captured audience for the duration of the red light, reaching 4.5 million viewers a day. Brands use these 64 billboards to flight high impact advertisements of either video, animation, static graphics and moving or stationary text.

According to PwC’s Entertainment and Media Outlook: 2018 – 2022, digital formats account for nearly a third of South Africa’s R4.4 billion a year OOH sector. Digital OOH is growing at a faster pace than traditional OOH because it offers businesses of all sizes a flexible, cost-effective and targeted way to reach South African consumers.