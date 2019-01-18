Andy Maqondwana joins 947 as station announces line-up changes

Kfm 94.5’s vivacious Andy Maqondwana has arrived in Joburg, ready to make her mark as the new 9am to 12 noon presenter on 947.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m ready for the move. I’m so excited to meet new people off and on air,” she said in a statement released by Primedia Broadcasting on Friday.

Maqondwana will keep listeners entertained with “the biggest hits from the 947 playlist, the freshest lifestyle content, relationship conversations while keeping listeners linked to the heart-beat of Joburg”, Primedia said.

Maqondwana is originally from the Eastern Cape, and has a BSc degree as well as an honours degree in psychology. She can be described as a trendsetter, relatable, feisty, warm and believes in figuring life out with the people around her. Her motto is “we are in this together.”

In other moves at 947, the new Weekend Breakfast show will be hosted by Lusky Nkohla and latest recruit, Hulisani Ravele.

Ravele launched her career as a 9-year-old TV presenter before adding radio to her portfolio, most recently with Capricorn FM. Nkohla began his radio career at UJFM and honed his skills at Yfm before joining 947 where he has been presenting the Sunday evening show.

“947 is excited to welcome new talent to the station and will continue to provide Joburg audiences with engaging and entertaining personalities on their favourite radio station,” said station manager, Thando Makhunga.

947 Weekday line-up from Monday, 21 January

05h00 to 06h00: Alex Caige

06h00 to 09h00: 947 Breakfast Club

09h00 to 12h00: Andy Maqondwana

12h00 to 15h00: Ayanda MVP

15h00 to 19h00: Greg & Lucky

19h00 to 22h00: Zweli & Mantsoe

22h00 to 24h00: Date Night (Mondays -Thursdays)

19h00 to 22h00: Karabo N (Fridays)

22h00 to 24h00: Chrizz Beatz (Fridays)

947 Weekend Line-up

Saturdays

07h00 to 10h00 – Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani & Lusky

10h00 to 14h00 – Coca-Cola Top40SA with Zweli & Mantsoe

14h00 to 18h00 – Mmasea Petje

18h00 to 21h00 – 947 Bloc Party with Karabo

21h00 to 24h00 – 947 Bloc Party with Chrizz Beatz

Sundays

07h00 to 10h00 – Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani & Lusky

10h00 to 18h00 – 947 Sundays Nonstop Hits

18h00 to 20h00 – eUnite with Euphonik

20h00 to 24h00 – Various