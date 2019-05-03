Exclusive: Donald Mokgale is the new managing director of Carat Johannesburg













Donald Mokgale has been appointed as the managing director of Carat Johannesburg, effective from 1 May 2019. He will take over from Celia Collins, who recently became director of Amplifi South Africa.

“To say I am elated is a mild understatement,” Mokgale said. “I look forward to redefining media and raising the Carat flag. I love pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo and I look forward to doing more of this in my new position. Our mantra at Carat is ‘tools and our people’ and I am enthralled to be working with the team more closely to drive business results for our clients; so to the Carat team, onwards and upwards. Posterscope has been very instrumental to my growth as a leader and I will be forever grateful.”

Mokgale, DAN said, has taken an “incredible journey” at the Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) over the last nine years. He joined Posterscope South Africa as a junior planner in 2010, and five years later he was promoted to account director. In 2016, Mokgale took on a new role and became the development director for Posterscope SSA, leading him to Northern Ghana to launch the Posterscope Ghana office. In 2017, he relocated to Kenya to manage the business there and then moved back to South Africa in 2018 where he was appointed as general manager for Posterscope South Africa.

“It is so fulfilling to see Donald grow from strength to strength within the network. Donald has developed himself from a South African and regional perspective and we are so proud of what he has achieved and look so forward to the next chapter in his DAN journey,” said Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu Aegis South Africa.

Mokgale will be supported in his new role of leading the Johannesburg-based network brand by working closely with Tanya Schreuder, group managing director for the Dentsu Aegis media brands, as well as Lerina Bierman, managing director of Carat Cape Town.

