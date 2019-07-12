Sibongile Sibanda new managing partner of Zenith in South Africa













Sibongile Sibanda is the new managing partner of Zenith in South Africa. Sibanda joins Zenith from Samsung Electronics SA, where she was head of integrated marketing and corporate communications.

Sibanda has extensive integrated marketing experience across multiple categories. Prior to joining Samsung, she worked with leading brands at Lafarge, SAB Miller and British American Tobacco.

“Joining Zenith gives me the ringside seat to the greatest change taking place in advertising world since the 1960s,” she said. “Being part of a data driven agency, gives me the opportunity to participate and shape the future of this fast paced and dynamic industry.”

She brings a broad range of skills to Zenith including market research, traditional marketing, key account development, and marketing strategy.

Zenith is part of Publicis Media.

