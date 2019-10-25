World of media: Bayer to launch media review, Puma’s ‘Propah’ ad hits 14m views













Reports: Bayer putting global media business under review

Bayer is putting its global media business up for review, Business Insider (Australia) has reported. The German chemical and pharmaceutical company has been with MediaCom in the US since 2011 and operates the account globally. Bayer in the US brought its media buying in-house in 2017.

The company, which told the WPP owned agency of its decision last week, will kick-off its search for a new media agency within the next few weeks, the online business title said.

“The breakdown of Bayer and MediaCom’s relationship also demonstrates how the agency and the ad-agency-holding-company model continues to face challenges on all sides. It is another blow to WPP, which just lost a large chunk of its Johnson & Johnson business,” Business Insider said.

It wasn’t us, says Man City about influencer ad

Manchester City have denied an influencer campaign run in its name was approved by the football club. It told PRWeek it was reviewing its relationship with the agency responsible.

Sister publication CampaignLive.co.uk reported the club was looking for influencers to “attract new fans to their home Champions League fixtures against ‘relatively unknown teams’ amid concerns that not enough ‘core supporters’ will turn up”.

Once been made aware of the ad on Tuesday night, Man City had the ad taken down.

CampaignLive has the story here.

Fourteen million ‘Propah’ views in just five days

Puma’s ‘Propah Lady’ campaign in India has challenged stereotypes on what constitutes ‘proper’ behaviour for women. Digitas India has produced a provocative campaign featuring actor Sarah Ali Khan, transgender model Anjali Lama and sportswomen Dutee Chand and Mary Kom.

It has certainly struck a powerful note, getting 14 million views across Puma’s channels in just five days.

“The relatability and adoptability of the campaign has seen more than 3 500 real stories shared on Instagram organically with #PropahLady. The campaign continues to change the larger conversation on what makes women proper, beyond just making a splash with its numbers,” Digitas India noted.

See the full story on Mumbrella Asia and check out the video below.

//youtu.be/xoVhnuCzHdA

Whitehouse wants subscriptions to New York Times and Washington Post cancelled

The Trump administration has told federal agencies not to renew subscriptions for The New York Times and the Washington Post.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Whitehouse press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said the move would be a “significant cost saving” with “hundreds of thousands of tax dollars” saved.

President Donald Trump, in a recent Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, said the White House no longer wanted the newspapers. “We’re going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post. They’re fake,” he said.

The Guardian has more.

Twitter’s ‘bugs’ lead to loss of revenue

Twitter will lose millions of dollars in revenue this year over “bugs” in its ad-targeting system. Twitter earlier admitted it had shared user data with advertisers without consent.

The news saw a 21% decline in its share price. This followed a rise in its revenues for the third quarter to $824 million, the Financial Times reported.

For more, see the FT story here.

