Hot 91.9FM smashes own target at annual Teddy-Thon, raising R3 743 696.86 for charity













[PRESS OFFICE] A birthday celebration like none other. Multiple award-winning radio station Hot 91.9FM hosted their much-anticipated annual fundraiser, Teddy-Thon on Friday 15 November at Sandton City.

Months of planning, 12 and a half hours of non-stop fund-raising, pledges, commitment, passion and, of course, Hot91.9FM’s community, the set target of R2.4 million was smashed when over R3.7 million was raised for the Hot Cares Programme.

“I always believed that we could reach our target of R2.4 million because of what we believe in and the incredible support we get from our partners, sponsors and of our loving listeners, but I am overwhelmed with the generosity that was shown this year,” Hot 91.9FM managing director Lloyd Madurai said.

“It just shows what an incredible country we live in and the love we have for each other as proud South African’s. It is in our DNA! To all our sponsors, partners, listeners and friends, you blow us away every single year, when you open your hearts and pockets and pledge to change lives. Hot 91.9FM would like to say a heartfelt, sincere and resounding Thank You!’ You have made the Hot 91.9FM Birthday wish come true once over and over!” he added.

Teddy-Thon kicked off with the ‘Mansfield in the Morning’ breakfast team who were on top form when they passed R1 million mark before 9am. It was then up to Mark Pilgrim to encourage listeners across Johannesburg and South Africa to pledge and help Hot Cares reach their goal. Bunny Majaja and Tony Murrell kicked off the afternoon and watched the barometer go over the R2 million mark and then The Big Joburg Drive with Simon Parkinson got the station over the line.

Musically, performances were in abundance and the public were treated to live sets by Beverley Jayne, Pedro Barbosa , Miloh Ramai, RJ Benjamin, the great Daniel Baron and then turning Teddy-Thon into an old skool party was SA’s party band Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels.

Hot Cares is the Hot 91.9FM community upliftment initiative that strives towards making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us. Since inception, Hot Cares has changed countless lives.

Beneficiaries range from the development of crèches in informal settlements, previously disadvantaged entrepreneurs, NPO’s needing guidance, resources and awareness of their programmes to individual assistance of those who just need little bit of hope and a helping hand.

The difference Hot Cares makes and continues to make in the community is evident in the support it receives from Hot91.9FM listeners who have not only grown to love our music and station but have also opened their hearts to those less fortunate.

It is through the income received from the pledges at our annual Teddy-thon, the weekly Hot Cares auctions as well as other donations, that Hot Cares is able to continue making a meaningful difference. For further information on the difference Hot Cares email hotcares@hot919.co.za.

