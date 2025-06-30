With over 30 000 SaaS companies globally (Exploding Topics) and new ones launching daily, the competition is fierce. If you’re not standing out, you’re blending in.

In this saturated space, only smart, strategic digital marketing can keep you ahead.

So, how do you make sure your SaaS stands out in the crowded market? Let’s break it down.

What is SaaS marketing?

SaaS marketing is more than just selling a subscription.

You need to communicate the value of your software in a way that connects with your audience. It’s about leveraging a mix of digital strategies – content marketing, social media, email campaigns, free trials, and referral programmes – to engage, convert, and retain customers.

Bottom line? SaaS marketing is about creating a seamless customer journey that turns first-time users into loyal brand advocates.

Why does SaaS marketing matter?

You’ve got an incredible product. But if you don’t market it right, no one will know. A sales pitch or striking brochure won’t cut it, especially when everyone else is doing the same thing.

Digital marketing belongs in your SaaS company, and here’s why:

Greater visibility: Marketing helps your product get noticed by the right people at the right time.

A solid marketing strategy can convert prospects into paying customers. Brand building: Strong marketing builds credibility and drives customer loyalty. You know people buy from people, and in SaaS, that just means you have a challenge ahead of you, one you can easily overcome once you’ve built your brand and refined your marketing strategy.

You’re not just competing for attention; you’re competing for trust, loyalty, and long-term value.

Whether you’re in a niche space or tackling a broad market, smart, strategic marketing helps you cut through the noise, connect with the right audience, and align your product with a brand identity that resonates.

Step one: Know who you’re talking to

Understanding your audience is everything.

Are you targeting small businesses that need cost-effective tools? Are you speaking to marketers who need data-driven insights to drive growth? Is your product designed to make life easier for busy sales teams?

The clearer you are on who you’re speaking to, the easier it is to tailor your marketing and messaging. Create customer personas to define your Ideal Client Profile (ICP), and make sure your messaging resonates with them.

Step two: Create valuable content

Valuable content builds authority and generates leads – when done right. It drives organic traffic and improves SEO. The right content can take your prospects from “I’ve never heard of you” to “How soon can I get started?”

Customers aren’t going to invest thousands of dollars into your software unless they trust you. And content is one of the best ways to slowly but surely build that trust.

In fact, 83% of B2B marketers say their content marketing efforts have helped build credibility and trust with their audience (Content Marketing Institute, 2023).

High-value, consistent content earns long-term customer confidence and paves the way for conversions.

Focus on creating these types of valuable content:

Blog posts that answer common questions.

Case studies that showcase real-world success.

Webinars or videos that dive deep into your product’s benefits.

How-to guides and tutorials that help customers get the most out of your product.

Step three: It’s all about the funnel

The marketing funnel is the framework that guides your prospects through their journey with you. After all, your marketing could be seen and experienced by different people who may or may not know about you and your brand.

That’s why it’s essential to map your content to every stage of the buyer’s journ ey. Someone discovering your brand for the first time needs very different messaging than someone ready to make a purchase.

Your funnel should guide users from awareness to consideration to decision – building trust and providing value at each step. Without a clear content strategy that aligns to this journey, you risk losing prospects before they convert.

Tailor your content to each stage of the funnel, and watch your prospects move seamlessly towards a decision.

Here’s how to align your content with the different stages of the funnel:

Top of the Funnel (awareness): This is where you grab attention. Create content that educates and sparks curiosity.

Step four: Lead the charge with thought leadership

If you want to lead in the SaaS space, it’s time to step up as a thought leader.

Your insights – whether in blog posts, webinars, or social media – will help shape the conversation in your industry.

In fact, 73% of B2B decision-makers say thought leadership is a more trusted way to assess a company’s capabilities than traditional marketing materials (Edelman & LinkedIn, 2021).

Here’s how to get started:

Share your expertise and personal insights.

Post thought-provoking articles or videos.

Engage in industry conversations on platforms like LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter)

Be visible. Be vocal. Be relevant.

Step five: Don’t forget onboarding and retention

Building a successful SaaS business requires more than just marketing. You need a growth strategy that touches every aspect of your business.

Is your onboarding experience the best it could be? From day one, you need to show customers value, guide them through your product, and give them early wins. After that, it’s all about retention: keeping users engaged and loyal so they can’t be bothered to look elsewhere.

At ShiftONE, we specialise in helping B2B tech companies craft marketing strategies that deliver results. Whether you’re looking to grow your customer base, increase visibility, or drive more conversions, we can work alongside you to grow your company in the digital space

Let’s make your SaaS brand unstoppable.

Dylan Kohlstädt is the founder and CEO of Shift ONE and a digital marketing expert with over 28 years of experience, an MBA, and an IMMA Marketing Diploma. She’s worked with top manufacturing, construction, and engineering companies worldwide and knows how to help them grow. Shift ONE is a leading B2B digital marketing agency that bridges the gap between you and your customers. With our expert global team, we know how to leverage digital marketing to achieve your business and marketing goals.

