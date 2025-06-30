The annual Reuters Digital News Report landed with an ominous (virtual) thud in our inboxes this June.

Not surprisingly, online influencers and personalities are seen as the biggest threat to news publishers worldwide, as purveyors of false or misleading information. South Africa, the report says, has “high concern about information integrity” at 67%, with 73% of respondents concerned about their ability to discern true from false information online. As for the power of influencers and personalities, 56% of us see this as a threat.

Still, news consumption via TikTok stands at 33% and YouTube at 42%, not numbers to be sniffed at. In terms of WhatsApp, 41% of South Africans use the channel as a news source, and for 50%, Facebook is still the go-to. We’re no longer so keen on Elon Musk’s X, with news use languishing at 16% on that platform.

Taking the news to the people

The report certainly makes a case for taking the news to the people where they are, rather than hoping they will come to us – something legacy news operations around the world are struggling with.

There was one nugget that could be regarded as golden where South Africa is concerned, and that is that we rank fifth in the world for trust in news, at 55%. That number is slightly down from last year – but it’s notable.

For advertisers, this is vital. Research by Media Science in 2024 posited that customer connections and measurable results are more effective when advertising with trusted news publishers.

The TEADS value of news study said unequivocally that: “Investing in premium publishers not only provides a stable and trusted advertising environment but also supports credible journalism, enhancing both brand equity and societal impact.”

Media outlook

That has to be worth something. And it is – if we take care not to betray that trust.

As Arena’s deputy chief sales officer, Pierrette Spadoni says in her contribution: “Credibility has never been more valuable – or more at risk. Transparency in how we report, a stronger commitment to fact-checking, and better communication about our editorial standards are all non-negotiable going forward.”

In this issue, which focuses on the business of the media, our contributors share their insights into South Africa’s media outlook. Ruthlessly honest, but cautiously optimistic, we are, as Park Advertising’s Chris Botha says, “making lemonade out of lemons”.

Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who took time to contribute to this issue.

The Media.

Got to love it.

