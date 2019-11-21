Media moves: No more Establishment Survey, Modibe is Wunderman Thompson’s chief strategy officer, Airbnb and IOC ink long-term global partnership













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: PRC, BRC and Kantar TNS have mutually agreed to cease production of the Establishment Survey from the end of December 2019

The Publisher Research Council (PRC), the Broadcast Research Council (BRC) and TNS have announced that after three years of providing high quality Establishment Survey insights to the media industry, they have mutually agreed to cease production of the survey from the end of December 2019.

“The PRC, BRC and TNS decision to cease production of the ES data is mutual and our parting amicable, in order to enable the BRC and PRC to future proof the study to better meet the needs of the media and marketing industry, engage with industry players towards standardisation across all studies and explore the possibility of a joint survey that will holistically meet the needs of all key stakeholders,” the parties said in a statement.

The last deliverable will be made available to the industry in March 2020 for the last half year results for 2019. This decision comes following a review of the shifting media and marketing research landscape in South Africa and the need for greater collaboration across all bodies.

The PRC, BRC and TNS partners are proud of the part that the Establishment Survey has played in modernising the South African media industries’ data. The introduction of the new Socio-Economic Measure, SEM 2018, developed by Neil Higgs and team, was an industry leading initiative on accurately measuring socio-economic indicators in South Africa.

Representatives from the PRC and BRC complimented TNS on the work done in replacing LSMs, the entrenched but outdated population segmentation model, with SEMs, which accurately reflect the real economic consumer landscape in terms of numbers as well as ethnic and geographic make-up.

People moves

Moagi Bodibe joins Wunderman Thompson as chief strategy officer

Moagi Bodibe

Wunderman Thompson, formerly known as Wunderman SA, has appointed Moagi Bodibe as its chief strategy officer.

“Wunderman Thompson is the largest digital agency globally, and while digital transformation is all the rage in business these days, it has always been at the core of what Wunderman Thompson offers. The agency has continuously evolved its capabilities in response to a changing world, one that requires ongoing innovation. It’s wonderful to be part of this team with a distinct culture of progression. There’s a real sense that we’re building something amazing,” Bodibe said.

“In his role,” added Unati Moalusi, the agency’s chief people officer, “Bodibe is responsible for the agency’s 20-person department who work with the various business units sifting through the data and information, making sense of it and inspiring creatives and technologists to create experiences that engage with and excite audiences and users. The team operates across traditional ATL, digital and social media communication and marketing. They also work alongside the data and insights specialists who measure the impact of the various digital and social media marketing interventions.”

Bodibe comes from a media and journalism background before working in strategic marketing and brand consulting.

Kevin Ndinguri appointed managing director at UM

Kevin Ndinguri

Full service media agency UM has strengthened its local leadership team by appointing Kevin Ndinguri as managing director.

With a decade of media strategy and digital experience as his base, the last year of which has been spent at UM Africa as client managing partner, Ndinguri seamlessly moves into his new role with the full support of his colleagues and clients.

Having worked on brands across the spectrum including SA Tourism, Nedbank, Johnson & Johnson, Investec, Pernod Ricard, Blackberry, Renault, Spotify and Emirates, Ndinguri is skilled at switching focuses between categories and is the consummate client guy.

Business moves

Edgars re-engineers its in-store customer journey by partnering with Moving Tactics

Edgars has appointed Moving Tactics as its holistic in-store digital signage and media partner as it launches its new ‘open experience’ retail concept, as revealed at its recent flagship store opening at Fourways Mall in Johannesburg. The digital signage solutions company had previously worked with Edgars, and their associated clothing and cosmetics brands, prior to the relaunch, to implement in-store digital media experiences for its customers.

Edgars relaunched its brand in 2018 and is committed to providing customers with an experiential shopping environment.

The concept of creating entertainment through shopping and socialising is enhanced and supported by Moving Tactics’ digital signage installation that includes point-of-sale signage, pillar screens, touch screen kiosks, convergence area screens, in-store music and large-impact staggered video walls that accompany the customer on their journey through the store.

“As part of the Customer Audio and Visual Journey, we are also testing various interactive digital solution such as Digital Mannequins to allow customers to visualise the current fashion trends and Kids Digital Gaming tables in the Kids department to keep them entertained during shopping expeditions,” said Kevin Bierman, head of digital signage solutions at Moving Tactics.

Daily Maverick launches an online pop-up bookshop to support Scorpio investigative unit

The Daily Maverick has launched Ten Books – a new online pop-up bookshop.

“At Daily Maverick, we like to jump head-first into – well, just about everything, and so it has proved with our new e-commerce shop. Introducing Ten Books, an online pop-up bookshop founded in support of Scorpio, Daily Maverick’s investigative journalism unit,” the company said.

“Funds from your purchases at Ten Books go directly to Scorpio. Now you can get a good read and join the fight against corruption at the same time, by buying bestselling books from us.

The first pop-up will run until Tuesday 26 November.

Weber Shandwick Africa wraps up a successful year with Level 1 B-BBEE accreditation

Jill Hamilton

Weber Shandwick Africa has wrapped up a successful year with Level 1 B-BBEE accreditation.

Using the power of analytics, social media and storytelling to engage audiences across Africa thoughtfully and with impact, the consultancy has achieved several key milestones in 2019.

Along with winning the Africa Sabre Award for Crisis and Issue management for its work on the Cape Town Water Emergency, Weber Shandwick Africa also bagged an EMEA Sabre for Crisis management, to honour its stellar Cape Town Water Emergency: From Crisis to Opportunity for South African Tourism.

In addition, the consultancy has also grown its fledgling office in Kenya into a respected business in the region, servicing clients such as Mastercard, Copia, IBM, GSMA and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

All great achievements, but the one CEO Jill Hamilton is most proud of is the agency’s Level 1 B-BBEE accreditation. “In the past year, Weber Shandwick Africa moved from a Level 2 EME contributor to a Level 1 B-BBEE Contributor, achieving 135% B-BBEE recognition level. Today, the consultancy is 53.22% black-owned and 46.66% black-women owned. It’s a milestone we are exceedingly proud of,” she said.

Joburg’s favourite bakery, Fournos, appoints Tribeca Public Relations

Fournos has appointed Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) to support its efforts in raising awareness for the brand’s full product offering, which includes its award-winning bakery, deli and catering services.

Now in its 30th year, Fournos has become a household name across South Africa, having been voted Best Bakery by the Best of Joburg Reader’s Choice Awards for the last 23 years.

“This is the first time we have appointed a PR agency and the team is excited to work with the Tribeca team to see what they can do for our business,” said Michael Kalogirou, founder and director of Fournos. “It’s a big year for us as we celebrate 30 years in the industry, and it was important to partner with the right agency to help us celebrate this very exciting milestone.”

Airbnb and IOC announce major global Olympic partnership

Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder (L) and Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, sign a nine-year, five-Games partnership. Matt Alexander/PA Wire

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Airbnb have announced a significant agreement to support the Olympic Movement through to 2028. The nine-year, five-Games partnership is designed to create a new standard for hosting that will be a win for host cities, a win for spectators and fans, and a win for athletes.

In line with the Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC’s strategic roadmap for the future, and Airbnb’s mission to promote sustainable travel, the agreement will support the sustainability objectives of the Olympic Movement in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The agreement includes accommodation provisions that will reduce costs for Olympic Games organisers and stakeholders, minimise the need for construction of new accommodation infrastructure for the Olympic Games period, and generate direct revenue for local hosts and communities.

“Airbnb and the IOC have a strong track record in creating and accommodating the world’s greatest events. Our Olympic partnership will ensure that the Games are the most inclusive, accessible and sustainable yet, and leave a lasting positive legacy for athletes and host communities,” said Airbnb co-founder, Joe Gebbia.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the innovative partnership underpinned their strategy to ensure that the efficient staging of the Olympic Games is sustainable and leaves a legacy for the host community. “With Airbnb’s support, we will also develop new opportunities for athletes around the world to develop their own direct revenue streams through the promotion of physical activity and the Olympic values,” he said. “From this partnership there will also be direct benefit for athletes beyond the $5 billion the IOC is distributing during this Olympiad for their benefit to organising committees and sports organisation around the world.”

HUAWEI Open Advertising ID (OAID) solution assists advertisers to deliver personalised ads

Over 20 million South Africans now use mobile devices. With the increase in the business and personal use of these smartphones, most advertisers are now using mobile advertising solutions as they have a comparatively wider reach.

The Huawei Open Advertising ID (OAID) platform supports advertising solutions that have tracking, monetisation, security, personalisation and advertising identifier benefits for advertisers and marketers alike. It has a key user privacy data protection feature that highlights the online security commitment by Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), whose Huawei Ads Kit features the OAID solution. In the era of big data, driven by mobile internet, user privacy protection has become a legal and moral priority.

Making moves

Journalists to take part in UCT Summer School 2020: Building an Informed Citizenry

Land reform discussion

The University of Cape Town’s annual Summer School programme, now celebrating its 70th year of existence, provides the single biggest opportunity for the public to enjoy the knowledge resources of the university. From 6 to 25 January 2020, the precinct of the university’s Middle Campus will be transformed into an open community space where an array of over 120 short courses and lectures on everything from popular science to climate change, music to current affairs, social issues and politics will challenge ingrained assumptions and provide enlightenment on key debates.

Several journalists are taking part in this year’s programme including Pieter Du Toit (The Stellenbosch Mafia), Crispian Oliver (How to steal a city), Ferial Haffajee and Jan-Jan Joubert. Thuli Madonsela, Lawson Naidoo, Dr Iraj Abdian, Yasmin Sooka, Dr Zwelethu Jolobe and Professor Lungisile Ntsebeza are also on the agenda.

For the full UCT Summer School programme here.

Radio talent coaching the ‘Wise’ way

Peter Wise

Peter Wise, known as ‘the Wiseman’, a 40-years South African radio shows host, is offering a talent-coaching festive season package, for folk who are already presenting on radio, and for those who just have a passion to be on the ‘wireless’ in the future, who have some down time in the forthcoming holidays.

The eight-sessions cover the essential attributes to be a news/sport/speciality content presenter, music or talk show host, plus the technical abilities required to become a professional broadcaster. The additional components of the course also cover radio programming, advertising sales and marketing.

Disabled since birth, Wise’s career started at Nelson Mandela University campus radio in 1979, to Algoa FM, Highveld Stereo, SAfm, Radio 2000, Classic FM, Mix FM, and, nowadays as host of the LM Radio weekday evenings and Saturday night ‘LM Rocks’ shows.

Email peter@wiseweb.co.za or call 076 130 6390.

Africa’s next generation of storytellers shine at the Joburg Film Festival

Films produced by graduates of M-Net Magic in Motion (MiM) internship programme and the MultiChoice Talent Factory’s Academies (MTF) in East, West and Southern Africa will be shown at the Joburg Film Festival from 19-24 November.

MiM films Themba Lam; Moratuwa; Umqhele; Unkosikazi Wokuqala; Magenge and Isipho Sothando, as well as MTF East Africa Academy films Promises & Ensulo; MTF West Africa’s Life of Bim & Dreamchaser and MTF Southern Africa’s Savannah Skies & The Painting will be screened at the dedicated structure on Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton and at Kings Theatre in Alexandra, at no cost.

Established in 2014, MiM is focused on transforming the South African film and TV industry by upskilling students and empowering them with substantial knowledge and experience in just 12 months. They are suitably equipped to embark on a career in their chosen field with some having started their own production companies and produced award-winning content.

Launched in May 2018 as part of MultiChoice Africa’s ground-breaking corporate shared value initiative, the MTF Academy is a 12 month-long, fully-funded training programme aimed at upskilling the next generation of passionate young film creatives. The Academy’s curriculum was tailored alongside MultiChoice Africa partner institutions Pan-Atlantic University in Lekki, Kenyatta University in Nairobi, and the University of Zambia in Lusaka, which will respectively confer the course qualification upon completion of the Academy programme.

TAC Studios brings newly finished series and fresh development projects on its content slate for DISCOP Johannesburg

TAC Studios, the production arm of US-based The Africa Channel, announces its showcase of brand new scripted developments, Move On andAsylum, and its fresh finished originals My Design Rules and May’s Kitchen to headline 2019’s DISCOP Johannesburg. These new shows will feature as part of TAC Studios’ premium premier slate for local African distribution among its broad catalogue of African-influenced content.

“As the borders of content become blurred thanks to OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon, our new and current slate of finished and development shows aspire to meet the demand for content with appeal beyond its borders of origin,” said Brendan Gabriel, Johannesburg-based head of creative and production for TAC Studios. “This has always been our core agenda of our mother ship, The Africa Channel, that has for over the past 12 years bridged the geographical divide between African influenced content and North America.”

For the Diary

Last day to submit pitch innovative stories on sexual and reproductive health and rights

Gender Links (GL) in its capacity as secretariat for the SADC Gender Protocol Alliance, is calling for stories to be published as part of its series during the Sixteen Days of Activism that will be used to move from the 16 Days to Generation Equality. GL will pay $100 for innovative and in-depth stories in print, radio or video that can be uploaded online. Your key contact is Tarisai Nyamweda, GL media manager: media@genderlinks.org.za.

Submit your story ideas or pitch using this link.

Sunday Times Gen Next slated for June 2020

The Sunday Times Gen Next event is due to take place for the 16th year on the 4th of June 2020.

The Youth Marketing Conference, Interactive Showcase, and Awards Ceremony will be charged with lots of energy, great insight, and loads of inspiration for effective youth engagement strategies.

Gen Next offers youth brands a great partnership opportunity that includes national exposure in our 6 month marketing campaign, as well as face-to-face engagement during our interactive showcase to over 1000 youth!

Sign up by the end of November and take advantage of the15% Black Friday discount.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.