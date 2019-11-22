The National Association of Broadcasters supports both radio awards













The National Association of Broadcasters has been approached by both The Radio Awards run by Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar) and Lance Rothschild’s proposed new event, the Lalela Radio Awards.

Executive director of the NAB, Nadia Bulbulia, said the industry body was not in partnership with either party but welcomed ” the opportunity to input into these processes toward improving on the range and diversity of award categories”.

Bulbulia said South Africa’s radio industry excelled on many levels and that there was much to recognise, to honour and to celebrate. “We’d like to wish both award entrants and organisers all the very best!” she said.

She added that the NAB was delighted that efforts were underway to ensure the radio industry in South Africa would continue to be recognised for the “incredible role that radio plays across all three tiers of broadcasting – community, commercial and public”.

