Awards wrap: SADC Media Awards a powerful tool, Marketing ‘marvels’ win Best Campaign at Hollard Sport Industry Awards













SADC Media Awards a powerful tool to drive a new Africa

The SADC Media Awards are a powerful tool to drive the narrative of a new Africa, one of unlimited potential and a renewed hope for a better future.

That’s the view of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu. “These awards are an integral part of Africa reclaiming our own story and driving the narrative. The stories we tell are uniquely ours, and within them are tales of hope, change and renewal,” Mthembu said.

The winners for the 2018 SADC Media Awards are Mosotho Stone in the Radio Category and Debra Hathway in the Print Category.

Speaking at the SADC Media Awards event held in Centurion, Pretoria, on Friday, Mthembu said the SADC Media Awards were a firm pointer to the fact that Africa is on the rise.

“Africa is changing and so too are outdated and myopic views of our continent. Africa is home to us all and its future success and growth lies in our collective hands. We dare not allow others to drive the agenda and steer our future.”

Mthembu said media practitioners and journalists from the SADC region constituted a vital intellectual and practical contribution to a collective continental effort to create a better Africa and a better world.

He said journalists and media practitioners are responsible for a powerful institution which provides for important platforms of communication.“The institution you are responsible for has tremendous power to influence our thinking, attitude and behaviour. The media must and should, welcome investigative journalism, courage and commitment to expose corruption, wrongs, bad, rights, good, the truth, through accurate, factual and fair reporting,” the Minister said.

Entries for the 2020 SADC Media Awards are now open. ~ SAnews.gov.za

Marketing Marvels win coveted Best Campaign award at Hollard Sport Industry Awards

In a country as passionate as South Africa about rugby, our players are often superheroes to many, both young and old. A campaign which saw the players of the country’s four biggest Vodacom Super Rugby franchises transformed into the world’s four biggest Marvel superheroes was not only a ground-breaking collaboration and first of its kind sporting campaign in South Africa, but also the reason why its walked away with one of the most prestigious accolades in the South African sporting industry.

The very best work behind the business of sport was awarded at the annual Hollard Sport Industry Awards, held in Johannesburg, with Vodacom and their marketing agency Openfield bagging the coveted win for Best Campaign for 2019. Vodacom and Openfield were also awarded Best Sponsorship of an Event or Competition for this same campaign.

These two Hollard Sport Industry wins recognise the passion, creativity and sheer genius for this campaign which saw the Vodacom Bulls (Captain America), Cell C Sharks (Black Panther), DHL Stormers (Thor) and the Emirates Lions (Spider-Man) transformed into Marvel superheroes with specially designed team jerseys.

“As the sponsors of Super Rugby, Vodacom’s partnership with Marvel and SuperSport brought the world’s favourite big-screen superheroes to its customers, in an epic Vodacom Super Rugby blockbuster,” said Michelle Van Eyden, executive head of Sponsorship at Vodacom. “This injected a new super-charged energy into rugby and took the game to a whole new audience. Everybody played their role, from the Marvel superheroes, to the players as heroes on the field, to the fans’ heroic support, and the CHOC children as the greatest heroes of all.”

Added to this marketing first was Vodacom’s support of CHOC (Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa) which allowed their customers to get behind the “real” heroes of the campaign which resulted in R 1 million being raised and R15 million worth of media value for this charity which does such phenomenal work supporting the well-being of children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer or life threatening blood disorders and their families around South Africa.

Young Independents announce the winners of the 2019 SADC Top 100 Young Leaders

Now in its fifth year, The Young Independents (TYI) 100 has been involved in searching for a 100 inspiring and aspiring young leaders from across sub-Saharan Africa involved in various projects that contributed meaningfully towards the development of their communities against all odds.

The Young Independents is an initiative by the Independent Media Group. Entries were open to young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age.

“The winners truly represent the finest young leaders in their communities. This initiative really gives us the opportunity to celebrate African excellence and the young people who are at the forefront of reshaping their communities and the continent as a whole,” said Mike Ntsasa, Independent Media Group’s executive public sector and founding member of The Young Independents,.

Innovator

Winner – Rahab Inghalwa (Namibia)

Second – Lourena Bundi (Angola)

Third – Carl Wastie (South Africa)

Influencers:

Winner – Tuilika Andreas (Namibia)

Second – Delcio Jorge da Silva Baptista (Angola)

Third – Katlego Maboe (South Africa)

Trailblazers

Winner – Grace Bampile (South Africa)

Second – Charles Lupali (Tanzania)

Third – Dr. Buumba Malambo (Zambia)

Healers

Winner – Angelo Louw (South Africa)

Second – Mike Bondo (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Third – Diana Chapoterera-Bulle (Zimbabwe)

Disrupters

Winner –Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Second – Danai Walters Nyandoroh (Zimbabwe)

Third – Karabo Poppy Moletsane (South Africa)

Loeries ranks The IIE’s Vega as Top Educational Institution for 2019 in the Middle East and Africa

Vega, a brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE), has been ranked as South Africa’s Top Educational Institution in the student category of the Loeries Official Rankings, making Vega the most awarded tertiary brand in 2019.

In addition to Vega’s victory at a school level, 10 students* from Vega made it to the Top 20 student category, lauded for their high standard of work and innovation. Three navigators* (lecturers) from Vega also took the spotlight, winning first, second and third place in the Loeries Top Lecturer category, with seven navigators from Vega claiming accolades in this category of 15 individuals*.

“It is an absolute honour for Vega, as an award-winning tertiary brand that has been dedicated to excellence in the educational sector for the last 21 years, to be recognised for excellence through the outstanding work and efforts of our students and staff, the people who make Vega what it is,” said Shevon Lurie, MD at Vega.

The Loeries Official Rankings list the top brands, agencies and institutions, offering a comprehensive overview of the annual performance across the brand communications industry throughout Africa and the Middle East.

IIE Vega students ranked in the Loeries Top 20 Students category for 2019:

Vini Xavier (1 st )

) Cara Brauckman (2 nd )

) Tshego Kwele (3 rd )

) Justine Clyde and Roxanne Schoon (5 th )

) Amy Tjasink (7 th )

) Bathabile Xaba and Lebohang Machitje (13 th )

) Christian Botha and Kyle Gounden (17th)

Lecturers at Vega ranked in the Top 15 Lecturer category

Christiaan Graaff (1 st )

) Darren Meltz (2 nd )

) Mathew Mjindi (3 rd )

) Mandy Speechly (6 th )

) Gawie Joubert, Jody Simpson and Siobhan Gunning (9th)

M&C Saatchi Abel enjoys stellar night at 2019 FM AdFocus awards

Neo Mashigo

Multiple-award winning creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel enjoyed a stellar performance at the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, walking away with three accolades including Large Agency of the Year, Partnership of the Year for its work with Nando’s and Industry Leader for its chief creative officer Neo Mashigo. In 2015 M&C Saatchi Abel was awarded the AdFocus Agency of the Year accolade.

M&C Saatchi Abel co-founder and chief executive Mike Abel said the agency was ecstatic and that the awards top off a period of immense growth underpinned by the agency’s core philosophy of Brutal Simplicity of Thought.

“The Nando’s partnership has struck a chord with the public. The key ingredients being innate trust, brutal simplicity of thought, brave risk taking socially and politically and mixing it with a whole lot of fun. Then providing the space for the best people to produce the best results,” he

The MediaShop wins big at AdFocus Awards

The MediaShop Johannesburg has been named Network Media Agency of the Year at the 2019 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards. This is the second time in the last three years that the agency has been awarded this accolade.

Kgaugelo Maphai, managing director of The MediaShop Johannesburg said this was an excellent way to end the year. “On the back of a tough but very successful award-winning year, I am immensely grateful to be able to work with and lead such an amazing, passionate group of people who continually strive to pioneer and do better,” he said. “2020 will see our agency evolve into a fully integrated marketing and communications agency and we’re extremely excited about the future ahead.”

According to Adfocus 2019, The MediaShop’s increase in billings, new account wins and client retention were a few factors that clinched the deal.

Throughout 2019 the agency has been successful with wins at the MOST Awards, Bookmarks, AMASA and recently, Assegai Awards.

