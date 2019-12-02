Geraint Crwys-Williams is new Primedia Broadcasting chairperson













The Primedia Group’s current chief business officer, Geraint Crwys-Williams, is taking on the additional role of chairperson of Primedia Broadcasting.

“Geraint is a seasoned executive and a trusted member of the Primedia management team. I have confidence that he will be of immense support to Eric D’Oliveira and his team as they navigate through the multiple challenges and opportunities in the media environment,” said Group CEO, Omar Essack.

Crwys-Williams said he was grateful for the confidence shown in him by Essack. “I look forward to the challenge and am certain that working alongside Eric [De Oliveira], Primedia Broadcasting will continue to grow audiences, and enhance its value proposition to its customers and its employees,” he added.

Crwys-Williams has been an executive at Primedia for more than 15 years, and is well regarded for his ability to focus on key strategic issues and to manage projects through to their conclusion. Crwys-Williams’ most recent specific focus has been on helping drive Group business development strategies, while he is also responsible for leading human capital, regulatory management, risk management and compliance.

Combined, these make him very well suited for a complementary role adding additional focus and impetus to Primedia Broadcasting’s strategic initiatives.

“I have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Geraint and the Group Executive since I joined Primedia last year. I’m looking forward to his advice and support as we continue to reposition our business to take advantage of opportunities created by new technologies and data analytics,” said Eric D’Oliveira, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting CEO.

