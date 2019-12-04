Media moves: Mbuso Khoza new CEO of Content Nation Media, Reputation Matters launches mentorship programme, new design for Spotong













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Mbuso Khoza appointed CEO of Content Nation Media

Mbuso Khoza has been appointed as CEO of Content Nation Media, under license to Condé Nast, effective as at November 2019. She has been the acting-CEO since March 2018.

Khoza has been instrumental in executing a turnaround strategy aimed at producing a sustainable business, which has set the company firmly on course. Under her tutelage, the business has undergone several ground-breaking developments, such as the repositioning of the Glamour and House & Garden magazines, whose content and look and feel have transitioned to be accessible and appealing to South Africa’s black middle and upper class.

Announcing her appointment, Content Nation Media executive chairman, Iqbal Survé, commended Khoza on the role that she has played in the repositioning of the publications, which she has achieved in a short space of time.

Following her appointment, Khoza says: “I am really honoured to be at the helm of an entity that publishes such prestigious brands as ours. The journey has been challenging, but equally fulfilling.”

Khoza, who has a strong FMCG marketing, strategy execution and project management background, was previously the group executive of Independent Media’s Lifestyle Division.

People moves

New editorial appointments at Independent Media

Independent Media has announced several key editorial appointments, which will come into immediate effect.

Aneez Salie and Yogas Nair

Aneez Salie, current editor of the Cape Times, has been appointed to the position of editor in chief. He will be responsible for the overall editorial oversight of the Group. He recently celebrated his 40th anniversary with Independent Media.

Yogas Nair, current editor of The Mercury, has been appointed to the position of deputy editor in chief. Nair will work alongside Salie to ensure the quality of the editorial content of Independent Media’s publications, as well as upholding and maintaining ethical and balanced reporting across all the titles.

Siyavuya Mzantsi will take over the reins from Salie as the Editor of Cape Times. He is the first black African editor of the Cape Times in its 143-year history. At 26, he is also the youngest editor in the Group.

Melanie Peters has been promoted to the position of editor of Weekend Argus Sunday. Peters has held the position of acting editor for the past 19 months during which time, she has shown her dedication to the publication and its readership.

Former Isidingo star to host a preachers talent show on GauTV

Hosted by Actor and Television Presenter, Tshepo Maseko, the first South African television show focusing on uncovering talented preachers is finally making its way to the television screens on GauTV, DStv channel 265 Sunday 15 December 2019 at 20h30.

“We have seen shows about talented singers and soccer players, but this is unique in this category of television content. We are ready for a new level of meaningful television,” said Ruth Mabona, GauTV station manager.

Titled ‘Calling The Called- Preachers Challenge’’, this programme will showcase gifted yet undiscovered preachers. This is a season of 13 episodes that will showcase contestants being put through rigorous challenges to prove if they are worthy of the ultimate prize. Viewers will also be allowed to vote for their favorite Preacher as episodes unfolds.

Business moves

Reputation Matters launches reputation mentorship programme

Reputation Matters is launching a new service offering in January 2020.

“Measuring and understanding your reputation isn’t always enough. We have realised that there is a massive need for ongoing reputation management support, especially for entrepreneurs and people who are new to the communication field,” said Regine le Roux founder and managing director of Reputation Matters. “Very often it is assumed that reputation management is very pricey and something that is only relevant for large corporate organisations.”

Le Roux said the hands-on programme would focus on the whole business and entrepreneurs (or even large organisations) can build a positive reputation for your business right from the start.

She said the new mentorship programme would empower clients with the knowledge to roll out the recommendations themselves.

Digitas Liquorice appointed as digital agency for M&M’s, Orbit, Pedigree and Whiskas

Mars, one of the world’s most loved FMCG groups, has awarded Digitas Liquorice to run its digital & social media for M&M’s, Orbit, Pedigree and Whiskas portfolio. Following a competitive pitch, the Mars South African marketing team awarded the four accounts to Digitas Liquorice.

“Digitas Liquorice brought a dynamic energy to the table and handled everything we threw at them during the selection process in a professional, creative and engaging way. They obviously impressed us with the work they did but more importantly intuitively grasped our culture, which is vital in building strong relationships. We are so excited about them elevating our brands to the next level in the digital and social space,” said Andrea Wright, marketing director, and Mars Multi-sales South Africa.

Miles Murphy, Digitas Liquorice’ founder and CEO added, “We look forward to helping to push the boundaries of digital and social media marketing with Mars Orbit, in South Africa. These four brands are truly iconic global brands that resonate with consumers.”

Making moves

Spotong celebrates the Spotong Township Entrepreneurs Summit 2019 and new look magazine

A memorable day was enjoyed on 6 November in the iconic Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, by over 1 000 dynamic township entrepreneurs in celebration of the contribution they make towards their communities and the economy as a whole.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new-look Spotong magazine which included an increase in print run from 11 500 to 15 000 copies per quarter and an increase in size to accommodate more content sectors, and thus more relevant content for the Spotong reader. The new and improved Spotong magazine was distributed to each guest and was warmly welcomed by all.

Sponsors included Headline Sponsor, Spekko Rice and other sector sponsors such as Astral Poultry with Goldi Chicken, KOO tinned food, JTI, Heineken, Club 10, United National Breweries and Brand SA.

WAN-FRA joins Stars4Media, a new European programme for young media professionals.

WAN-IFRA has joined Stars4Media.eu, an exchange programme for young media professionals to boost media innovation and cross-border co-operation in Europe. A media-driven, pilot project co-funded by the European Union, Stars4Media will support 100 promising young news media professionals working together around collaborative innovative project-based initiatives.

Stars4Media.eu will be led by a consortium formed by VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel), Fondation Euractiv, the European Federation Journalists and WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers. Participants in the programme will be young media professionals with 2-10 years of media experience.

“We are addressing two of the key challenges that still hinder the processes of press transformation in the digital age: project-based product management and culture. With its unique European-wide twinning programme, Stars4media will help participating companies to truly rethink their relationship to innovation and embed experience innovation into our culture and organisation,” said Vincent Peyrègne, CEO WAN-IFRA.

Business leaders dominate New African magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential Africans

The December issue of New African magazine, the pan-African news magazine published by media and communications group IC Publications, once again features as its cover story the list of Most Influential Africans.

Two sporting heroes also make this year’s feature: Siya Kolisi, the first black captain of South Africa’s national rugby team, who were crowned world champions in November, and, unsurprisingly, Kenyan world record breaker Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon runner.

Business leaders dominated this year’s listing with 28 inclusions. The list is broken down into eight categories including Arts and Culture, which has 18 entries, and Politics and Public Office which has 15 entries.

English speaking countries dominate this year’s listing, representing 65% of all entries.Making the list is the recent Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, as well as Alaa Salah, the 22 year-old Sudanese protester now referred to as Lady Liberty, a student of architectural engineering who became the face of the people’s revolution in Sudan that brought down Omar Al-Bashir.

The December edition has four covers: Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary general of the United Nations; Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines; Thando Hopa, model and activist; and Siya Kolisi.

The full list can be found here .

For the Diary

Science journalists invited to pitch stories to Africa Science Desk

The African Academy of Sciences (AAS) has invited journalists from Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa to submit pitches for the Africa Science Desk. Applications close at 5.00 PM EAT on 6 January 2020.

Since its establishment in 2017, the Africa Science Desk has funded journalists in the four countries to write well-researched stories about science. Journalists are also mentored by seasoned senior international and African science journalists who provide the mentorship needed to improve the quality of science reporting in Africa. We are proud that some of the stories we have funded have received international recognition through awards.

To apply, log into the AAS Ishango portal here. Please contact africasciencedesk@aasciences.ac.ke for any enquiries regarding the call

Put your radio career on a sound footing

Apply now for the Advanced Radio Certificate at Wits:

Practical focus, with extensive studio work

Taught by industry leaders

Two-week modules spread through the year

Modules deal with: foundations; local radio journalism: presentation; programming and production; digital media; sales and marketing; and management.

NQF6 certificate from Wits University

“There isn’t anything you wouldn’t know about radio when you complete these courses. The lecturers are amazing as well.” ~ Former student, class of 2015.

Forms, dates and details at www.wits.journalism.co.za/wits-radio-academy. Inquiries to email radio@journalism.co.za or ph 011 717 4083

