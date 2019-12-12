Video: Everlytic thanks clients for connecting with them in 2019













[PRESS OFFICE] The time has come to say goodbye to 2019. For Everlytic, this year has been one of change, growth, and success – something they say they couldn’t have done without their clients, subscribers, and followers. So, as they do every year, they’ve compiled a video to say thanks. 😊

About Everlytic

Everlytic is a digital messaging platform that helps your business communicate personally, reliably, and automatically over email, SMS, and voice broadcasting – at scale. Our bulk messaging software enables you to send the right messages to the right people at the right time; building richer relationships at every step of the subscriber journey. Everlytic is a Vox Telecom company.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.