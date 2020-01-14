Awards wrap: First entries into the awards calendar, and WARC’s data awards













Awards 2020: It’s still very early for the awards year, but there are a few significant ones coming up in the first half of 2020, at home and abroad, and workshops around a new programme, The Effie Awards, taking place shortly.

SOUTH AFRICAN AWARDS

The Bookmarks Awards

Now in its 12th year, the Bookmarks Awards take place at the Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg on 19th March. Initiated by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IABSA), the awards reward “excellence in digital and recognising the powerful impact interactive has on the overall marketing mix. The Bookmark Awards sets the benchmark for tech, digital and leading edge innovation. celebrate”.

Entries closed in late 2019, and finalists are still to be announced.

For queries, please call on 011 772 1220 or send an e-mail to bookmarks@loeries.com.

The Radio Awards

The Radio Awards enters its tenth year in 2020. Owned and managed by Arena Holdings, The Radio Awards take place in Johannesburg at the Sandton Convention Centre on 18 April 2020. The Radio Awards “is a credible, well-judged transparent programme that promotes and recognises excellence in South African radio, with the objective of ensuring that radio remains one of South Africa’s foremost media choices”.

Entries have opened and will close on 24 January 2020. For more information, visit the website here. Contact information is here.

The Loeries

Dates for The Loeries 2020 have not yet been released. The Loeries Awards recognise, reward, inspire and foster creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.

To contact organisers, call +27 11 772 1220 or email info@loeries.com.

The Effie Awards

The Effie Awards replace the Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) annual APEX Awards as of 2020. This will allow, “Brands and their agency partners will now have the ability to receive global recognition for their most effective marketing and communications campaigns, with the awarding of an Effie viewed by media agencies, marketers and advertisers worldwide as a respected global symbol of achievement”.

The Effie Awards South Africa call for entries will be made in the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, workshops providing guidelines, tips on how to enter the awards, requirements, case study presentations and more will take place.

Durban – Tuesday, 28 th January 2020 at The Hardy Boys

January 2020 at Johannesburg – Wednesday, 29 th January 2020 at Vega School

January 2020 at Cape Town – Friday, 31st January 2020 at 99c

Booking will be essential for the workshops as space is limited. For further information and to book your spot at these entry workshops, send a mail to melanie@acasa.co.za or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399.

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Young Lions Academy: Calling under-30s

The Young Lions Academies take place over the week of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. They are designed to empower top global talent to grow capabilities, develop their voice and push boundaries to do great work.

The body is looking for applications from motivated people seeking to move their careers forward. Applications are open for one of the industry-leading, week-long training programmes and experience.

For more, click here.

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards

It’s always informative to keep a close eye on awards taking place internationally. Thinkbox in the United Kingdom is the marketing body for commercial TV. It exists to “help brands get the best out of today’s TV in all its forms”.

The Thinkbox TV Planning Awards are about “celebrating brilliantly effective uses of TV and recognising the people behind them. Brilliant planning – that delivers brand and business benefits – lies at the heart of all successful advertising. These awards are about finding and recognising the most innovative and successful TV activity, whether as part of a cross-media advertising campaign or simply shining on its own”.

Here you can find out about this year’s awards categories, view the judging criteria, feel inspired by past winners and find out everything you need to know in order to create your winning entry.

Deadline for entries: Friday 13 March 2020, 4pm. The shortlist will be announced in early May and the award ceremony itself will take place in July.

Best use of data winners announced in WARC Media Awards

WARC has announced winners in the Best Use of Data category in the 2019 WARC Media Awards.

The category recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy.

Starcom, MRY in the US won the Grand Prix, as well as the Personalisation Award, for its Not Just One Creator campaign for footwear and clothing brand Vans.

Mindshare China won a Gold and the Data-Driven Insight Award for Nike’s Next% running shoe campaign. “By using data from running apps to make speed a currency, Nike was able to target the Next% shoe at the most dedicated runners with a promise to help them achieve their fastest-ever pace,” WARC reported.

Telco TalkTalk built a data-led model to increase efficiency of its marketing spend, drive uptake of subscriptions and increase the value of existing customers. The Econometrics optimisation campaign by m/SIX and The&Partnership delivered cost savings in seven figures and won a Silver and the Attribution Award.

Read more details of all the winners in the Best Use of Data category in the WARC Media Awards here.

