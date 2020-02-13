Media moves: New eds for Sunday Times and Sowetan, Condon joins Etiket, Ster Kinekor Sales and Tsogo Sun sign agreement













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

S’thembiso Msomi new editor of the Sunday Times as Nwabisa Makunga takes over Sowetan

S’thembiso Msomi is the new editor of the Sunday Times. He will step into the shoes of Bongani Siqoko, who will remain with Arena Holdings in a management position, tasked with growing the group’s Eastern Cape business, which includes The Herald and Daily Dispatch.

Msomi, currently the editor of the Sowetan, will be replaced by The Herald’s editor, Nwabisa Makunga.

“It’s been a huge honour to lead and edit the Sunday Times during a very difficult period,” Siqoko said. “I want to thank the whole Sunday Times team of hard-working journalists, editors, admin support, marketing, sales, circulation and everyone else involved in putting together this great publication each week. It has been a wonderful four years and it was made all possible because I was surrounded by an excellent executive editorial team.”

Msomi has 24 years of journalism experience and has been editor of Sowetan for the past two years. Prior to that, Msomi was deputy editor of the Sunday Times. He was previously also political editor of the Sunday Times and City Press. He is the author of the unauthorised biography of DA leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Nwabisa Makunga

Makunga has served as editor of The Herald and Weekend Post since February 2018, where she had been the deputy editor for both titles for two years prior. Makunga studied journalism at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and holds a post-graduate qualification in media management from Wits University.

She first joined The Herald as an intern in 2004 and was later appointed to the company’s Garden Route bureau in Knysna. Following a stint at the bureau, she relocated to Johannesburg as part of the then Pearson/Johncom postgraduate journalism programme. She quickly worked her way through the ranks as news editor of The Herald and later news editor at Business Day in Johannesburg. Makunga had also previously been the politics and business editor at The Herald.

People moves

Big changes at ETIKET and Sum of 21 as Samantha Condon joins as new group MD

ETIKET and Sum of 21 have welcomed Samantha Condon to its growing family. Condon joined the team as group MD for both ETIKET Brand Design andits sister advertising academy, Sum of 21.

She took over the reins from the 1 February 2020 and will be dealing with all executive and management functions.

Using her vast industry knowledge, exposure and network, Condon will also be involved in building the agency’s brand and reputation from both an internal and external perspective and will spearhead new business acquisition.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this opportunity and work with the teams at ETIKET and Sum of 21 as we embark on positively evolving our service offerings,” said Condon. “My years of industry experience as well as the journey I have taken over the past five years of being an entrepreneur, building my business and other businesses from the ground up, working on large multinational pitches and lecturing students at Red and Yellow and AAA has prepared me for this role.”

The role of Janhendrik Oosthuizen, the current group CEO, was altered to make room for Condon’s inclusion in the Exco team. Oosthuizen will now fulfil the role of chief vision officer for the group, being the holder, communicator and protector of the group’s vision.

Creative big hitter Tseliso Rangaka appointed group CCO at FCB & Hellocomputer Johannesburg

Creative big hitter Tseliso Rangaka is returning as chief creative officer to the agency where he started his career, FCB Joburg, and also assuming responsibility for the creative output of its specialist agency partner, Hellocomputer.

A graduate of both Rhodes University and the AAA School of Advertising, Rangaka has spent his 21 years in the industry at only two agencies — FCB and Ogilvy, the agency from which he has just resigned to relocate back to Johannesburg. He takes over from Ahmed Tilly, who is leaving FCB Joburg to pursue other opportunities after three years with the agency.

Commenting on the changes, group managing director of FCB Joburg & Hellocomputer Johannesburg, Thabang Skwambane, praised Tilly’s contribution to the agency’s success.

CNN International Commercial promotes Cathy Ibal as senior vice president for EMEA

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has promoted Cathy Ibal to the role of senior vice president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, based in Paris and reporting to Rani Raad, president of CNNIC.

This new position is an expansion of Ibal’s previous role as VP of advertising sales for Middle East, Africa and Southern, Central and Eastern Europe and responsible for some of CNN International’s largest commercial partnerships. Ibal will now also lead CNN’s commercial teams responsible for France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Belgium markets working with new partners and long-standing advertisers in sectors such as luxury, banking, finance, travel and tourism.

Ibal will be responsible for managing and growing a large portfolio of clients, connecting a wide variety of brands with CNN audiences across TV, digital and social platforms using innovative content and data solutions.

In 2018, she was named one of the Women to Watch Europe by AdAge magazine.

Dynamic Elias Moduka at the helm as General Manager at Mmabatho Palms

Mmabatho Palms Hotel, Casino and Convention Resort has welcomed Elias Moduka as its new General Manager, responsible for overseeing the smooth-running of the overall resort operations.

The humble and always-focused Moduka began his career in the hospitality industry over 20 years ago, working at a prominent South African resort hotel chain. Here he gradually grew within the industry, having initially started working as a waiter, driven by his love and passion for the hospitality and gaming industries.

Business moves

MTN Group confirmed as headline partner for the inaugural Business Day Focus 4.0 conference and exhibition on 4IR

Telecommunications giant, MTN Group, is the confirmed headline partner for the inaugural Business DayFocus 4.0 Conference and Exhibition taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre on 3 March 2020.

The full day conference and exhibition is billed as a new platform for information sharing, collaboration and debate that intently examines the impact of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) on businesses in South Africa.

“The fast-paced, digital revolution has rapidly thrown us into the midst of 4IR, and those who haven’t already begun to take action risk falling behind,” said Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Executive for Corporate Affairs. “There are still a number of hurdles to overcome and actions to prioritise, that require a collective effort from all role-players, if we are to take full advantage of the benefits of 4IR. As MTN we are ready to play a more inclusive role in this roadmap, proactively seeking partnerships with business and government to map out progress.”

The line-up of speakers includes:

Musa Kalenga – CEO & Founder, Bridge Labs

Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa – CEO, Naspers

Jonas Bogoshi – CEO, BCX

Marius Oosthuizen – Global Futurist

Sean Emery – CEO, RainFin

Reshaad Sha – CEO, Liquid Telecom South Africa

Ster-Kinekor Sales and Tsogo Sun sign cinema sales agreement

Ster-Kinekor Sales has signed an agreement with Tsogo Sun to manage and sell advertising inventory for cinemas in Monte Casino, Silverstar, Gold Reef City Casino, Hemingways and Riverside Mall. The agreement will be effective from the 27th March 2020.

Formerly known as Cinemark, Ster-Kinekor Sales has been South Africa’s leading cinema sales house for nearly half a century, further cementing its status by winning the MOST Award for Cinema every year for four consecutive years. The MOST Awards recognise excellence in the media industry, meaning that Ster-Kinekor has repeatedly been recognised as the best of the best in its field for quality of service delivery, knowledge and innovation.

“Cinema complements other media, rather than competing with them. Its status as a powerful, targeted, high-impact media experience with a highly responsive audience, means that its value to a campaign continues to grow,” said Motheo Matsau, deputy CEO for Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

With the addition of the Tsogo Sun cinemas, Ster-Kinekor Sales will be set to provide brand managers, media agencies, brands and direct clients with even more exciting opportunities to engage a diverse cinema audience.

Edelman expands its African footprint with the launch of a new office in Kenya

Edelman is expanding its African footprint with the acquisition of Gina Din Corporate Communications and the opening of a new office based in Nairobi, Kenya.

These moves support its global business focus on the continent and serve the firm’s ambitious plans to continue growing its presence on the continent through a progressive brand of communications that delivers real impact and value in a way that speaks to local audiences.

Over the last two years alone, Edelman has worked in more than 30 countries across Africa and has developed valued relationships with partners, including Gina Din Corporate Communications. The launch of the Kenya office will now give Edelman a base of nearly 100 specialists across the continent.

Edelman’s Kenya office will be led by Jordan Rittenberry, CEO of Edelman Africa and a 13-year veteran of the firm, who will oversee Edelman’s operations both in Kenya and South Africa – where Rittenberry has been based for the last four years. Din-Kariuki, who founded Gina Din Group 22 years ago, will act as an advisor to Edelman across Africa.

BWD Advertising appointed as SA Tourism’s digital agency

South African Tourism issued a press release on the awarding of the marketing account. Together with Digitas Liquorice, BWD Advertising has been appointed as the digital agency for a five-year period.

“Our mandate is to re-energise South Africa’s tourism proposition to the world, increase awareness and consideration in our global hubs, shape the reputation of our country and ensure we reach our target of 21 million arrivals by 2030,” said Bongani Gasa, the agency’s head.

“We will be creating and rolling out the digital strategy for both local and international markets, working with the best talent and tools to make South Africa the preferred tourist destination.

“This is the biggest digital marketing project we have ever been awarded and we are grateful to South African Tourism for the opportunity and entrusting us with the responsibility. It’s another major step towards transformation and I hope more clients will also show confidence in black-owned agencies.”

Africa Influencer Agency launches, set to connect business professionals in Africa and beyond

Africa Influencer Agency is a B2B PR platform that will embrace all available digital channels and social media to support brands in telling their stories to the African B2B audience.

“As AIA we can deliver tangible ROI for our clients as recognized experts in the industry for several years when it comes to PR, marketing, strategizing on impactful content and other digital services,” said Diana Wangeci, director of Africa Influencer Agency. “The large network of companies and business professionals that the agency works with in all African countries and other continents allows clients to reach thousands of targeted audiences within short timelines, resulting in successful campaigns across different economic sectors. Its extensive reach sets AIA apart from any other PR agency as it guarantees maximum reach and results to clients.”

Making moves

Survey Invitation: Ethics and Reputation in Africa

This is a friendly reminder to please complete the African Public Relations Association (APRA) reputation survey by no later than Monday, 23 March 2020. The survey is anonymous.

“We encourage you to participate. Your input is highly valued. The survey should not take you longer than 25 minutes to complete. Please note that there are no right or wrong answers, and all responses will be treated confidentially,” said Reputation Matters

Click here to begin the survey in English, French and Portuguese: Please send an email to research@reputationmatters.co.za for the Portuguese link.

The target audiences for the survey include executives (e.g. CEOs’, MDs, directors), managers (senior and junior) as well as public relations managers and/or practitioners. The results will be announced at the 2020 APRA Tanzania Conference in May.

If you have any questions regarding the research, please do not hesitate to contact Reputation Matters: research@reputationmatters.co.za OR +27 21 790 0208.

Stephanie Gutnik to lead NewGen workshop at Toronto Congress

OUTFRONT Media consultant, digital transformation Stephanie Gutnik will run a NewGen only workshop at the World Out of Home Organisation Congress in Toronto from 3-5 June 2020.

Gutnik, who was one of the winners of the Organisation’s first Rising Star award in 2018, will lead an ‘Elbows Out’ session for NewGen delegates.

Gutnik said: “The OOH industry has long been an underdog – complementing, supporting and amplifying the effectiveness of its counterparts in omnichannel marketing strategies. But as the advertising industry shifts to accommodate privacy regulations, fragmented audiences and proliferating touchpoints for engagement, OOH is coming to the rescue, offering marketers scale, context and unparalleled creative opportunities.”

Gutnik said bringing fresh talent into the space is essential for continued innovation – and applauded the World Out of Home Organisation for taking the necessary steps to support career growth in the OOH industry via its NewGen initiative.

For the Diary

Ticket sales open for The Gathering 2020

Daily Maverickwill be holding The Gathering: Rebuild South Africa on 6 March 2020 at the CTICC in Cape Town. Tickets are now open to book your spot for the most meaningful conference in South Africa.

The Gathering brings together some of the continent’s most influential people in politics, business, civil society, media, tech, and social entrepreneurship. This conference will inform, enlighten and entertain the audience.

Confrimed speakers (so far):

Maria Ramos, Mmusi Maimane, Robert Paddock, Bill Browder (via Satellite), Zapiro, Pauli van Wyk, Richard Poplak, Stephen Grootes, Marianne Thamm, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Rebecca Davis, Gardner Rusike, Jakkie Cilliers, Dr Nicholas Crisp, Irvin Jim, Andrew Canter, Conrad Koch, Tendai Biti, Robert McBride, Zitto Kabwe… to name a few of the 60+ speakers! To see the full selection of our confirmed speakers, click here. We will be regularly updating the speaker list and will be welcoming some surprise guests on the day.

