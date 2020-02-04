New line-up for Classic FM, playing ‘the world’s most beautiful music’













Mike Mills has returned to Classic 1027 FM in one of the line-up changes announced by the radio station this week.

Classic 1027 FM recently emerged from business rescue, and has outlined a strategy for attracting a larger, more diverse audience, maximising the station’s reach on FM and digital platforms, and gaining market confidence,

With that top of mind, the station has focused on an easy listening approach, playing more of the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Music’.

Veteran broadcaster Mills will handle the breakfast show. He is not new to the gig, having previously spent several years on the station hosting both the breakfast and afternoon drive shows.

Mills is followed by accomplished musician and conductor, Kutlwano Masote, who is hosting Classic Brunch between 09:00 and 12:00.

At 12:00, Carolyn Steyn takes over with Classic Lunch. Steyn’s evening show, the wind-down, has proved extremely popular and she will bring her style and passion to this new show. Shireen Hollier will then host the Classic Drive from 15:00 until 17:30 where she will hand over to Classic Business, presented by Michael Avery.

Avery will be followed in the evenings by renowned conductor, Richard Cock, who will focus specifically on classical music in his show The Full Works. Overnight radio with Classic Nights then takes over offering a selection of great music to keep the night owls company.

Weekends have also been given a shake-up. Peter Terry will present the breakfast show on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, he will be followed by Kutlwano Masote, and on Sundays by Shireen Hollier. Deano Maduramuthu then takes over on both Saturdays and Sundays. He is followed by Carolyn Steyn’s Weekend Wind-Down on Saturdays and by Richard Cock’s People of Note on Sunday evenings.

The weekday line-up is:

Monday to Thursday

06:00 – 09:00 Classic Breakfast with Mike Mills

09:00 – 12:00 Classic Brunch with Kutlwano Masote

12:00 – 15:00 Classic Lunch with Carolyn Steyn

15:00 – 17:30 Classic Drive with Shireen Hollier

17:30 – 19:00 Classic Business with Michael Avery

19:00 – 22:00 The Full Works with Richard Cock

22:00 – 06:00 Classic Nights

Friday

06:00 – 09:00 Classic Breakfast with Mike Mills

09:00 – 12:00 Classic Brunch with Kutlwano Masote

12:00 – 15:00 Classic Lunch with Carolyn Steyn

15:00 – 17:30 Classic Drive with Shireen Hollier

17:30 – 18:00 Classic Business with Michael Avery

18:00 – 21:00 The Full Works with Richard Cock

Weekday news shifts will see Deano Maduramuthu doing the morning News and Traffic from 06:00 to 12:00 and Anne Williams doing the afternoon News and Traffic between 12:30 and 18:00

Saturday

06:00 – 10:00 Classic Weekend Breakfast with Peter Terry

10:00 – 14:00 Classic Saturday Brunch with Kutlwano Masote

14:00 – 18:00 Classic Saturday Afternoon with Deano Maduramuthu

18:00 – 20:00 Classic Weekend Wind-down with Carolyn Steyn

20:00 – 06:00 Classic Nights

Sunday

06:00 – 10:00 Classic Weekend Breakfast with Peter Terry

10:00 – 14:00 Classic Sunday Brunch with Shireen Hollier

14:00 – 18:00 Classic Sunday Afternoon with Deano Maduramuthu

18:00 – 20:00 Classic People of Note with Richard Cock

