Tseliso Rangaka leaves Ogilvy to join FCB Joburg













Tseliso Rangaka, who succeeded Chris Gotz as executive creative director at Ogilvy in Cape Town in 2015, is taking up a position in Johannesburg with FCB.

Rangaka has been with Ogilvy for 13 years, working in both Johannesburg and Cape Town offices.

“Ogilvy has been my home for 13 years and in that time I would have it no other way,” Rangaka said. “I’m grateful to have worked with some of the best minds in this business. Looking after a bucket list of brands while enjoying the support of an amazing group of people, who truly love what they do.”

Ogilvy Cape Town managing director, Vicki Buys, said Rangaka had contributed enormously to Ogilvy’s successes. “We will miss him greatly and we wish him well.”

She said a replacement for Rangaka, in what is one of the industry’s most prized positions, would be announced shortly. “I am very confident that the great depth in the agency’s creative leadership will ensure that clients are not in any way negatively affected by this transition.”

