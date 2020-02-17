Watch: Children’s Radio Foundation reporters tell gun story













Young reporters for the Children’s Radio Foundation, which partners with community radio stations across Africa, have worked on a project to bring attention to the national issue of gun violence.

The Vibrant Youth Reporters, who use weekly radio shows and community outreach events to raise awareness about the effects of gun violence and advocate for safer communities, have created a video on their work.

“A lot of the youth in KwaMashu choose to pick up guns, but we choose to pick up recorders,” said Asanda Radebe, a youth reporter from Vibe FM, one of our partner stations in Durban.

The Children’s Radio Foundation said its young journalists brought “national attention to gun violence in their communities and demand that friends, neighbours, parents, and policymakers listen”.

Watch the video below.

//vimeo.com/390700679

