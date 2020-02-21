World of media: The case of the mouldy burger, England Rugby and Red Bull do deal, Google purges apps with ‘disruptive advertising’,













What a difference a day makes…Burger King’s mouldy burger ad

Undoubtedly the advertising story of the week had to be Burger King’s ‘mouldy burger’ campaign. Announcing its decision to forgo preservatives, it allowed its iconic Whopper to decompose over the period of 34 days, giving consumers a view of the process via time-lapse video.

Views on the campaign are many and varied, but one thing is for sure: it got people talking a lot. Oh, and remembering the story of the burger from its main competition that had so many preservatives, it still looked the same in 10 years time.

“At Burger King we believe that real food tastes better,” Fernando Machado, Restaurant Brands International’s chief marketing officer, said in the press release. “That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors, and flavours from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world.”

Red Bull is England Rugby’s energy drink partner

England Rugby and Red Bull have inked a multi-year partnership deal with Red Bull, which is now its official energy drink.

“We’re excited to partner with Red Bull as the official energy drink supplier to England Rugby and our Sevens teams,” said Simon Massie-Taylor, RFU chief commercial officer. “2020 is set to be a huge year for sevens rugby with a raft of tournaments around the world including Japan this summer. Red Bull’s products have been a regular feature in the world of rugby, so we look forward to having the brand officially on board as a partner and continue our journey as we grow and showcase this enjoyable and high octane sport.”

Read the full story on The Drum.

New global report on outdoor advertising released

The new Global Outdoor Advertising Industry report has been released. The outdoor advertising market worldwide is projected to grow by $15.4 billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%, it reported. Traditional, one of the segments analysed and sized in this study, displayed the potential to grow at over 5.1%.

“The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market,” Reportlinker.com said in a release.

Primedia Outdoor and JCDecaux SA were mentioned as competitors in the sector.

Google ‘purges’ 600 apps for employing ‘disruptive advertising’

Google has purged 600 apps from its Play Store which were found to employ “disruptive advertising”.

Disruptive advertising, it said, was “ads that are displayed to users in unexpected ways, including impairing or interfering with the usability of device functions”.

“The play from the internet giant shows it is adopting an increasingly aggressive stance against bad advertising practices as it enacts broader reforms to improve its public image,” The Drum reported.

For the full story on The Drum, click here.

Amazon Prime now the UK’s fastest-growing VoD service

Live streaming Premier League matches has helped Amazon Prime Video overtake Netflix as the UK’s fastest-growing video-on-demand service.

Subscriber numbers jumped by 35% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, reaching 7.14 million homes, coinciding with its debut broadcast of 20 Premier League matches, the Guardian reported. Still, Netflix retains its place as the top subscription video-on-demand player, with 12.35 million subs and an annual growth of 20%.

The Guardian has the story.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.