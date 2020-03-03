Awards wrap: Effie call for entries, WWF-SA backs sustainability award, SA filmmakers invited to enter Rough Cut













The Media Online’s weekly wrap of awards news: the winners, the nominations, the shortlists, the entries…

2020 Effie Awards South Africa announces call for entries

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has opened the call for entries for the 2020 Effie Awards South Africa, the first time that the globally recognised Awards for effectiveness in marketing communications are being held on South African soil.

South African agencies, clients, media partners, start-ups and more are invited to submit their entries. The closing date is 4 May 2020.

A total of 72 categories are available for entry across two category groups. Full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements can be found on the official entry page. It is recommended that entrants download and familiarise themselves with all the entry documents, categories and requirements prior to initiating the online entry process.

“Announcing the official call for entries for the very first national Effie Awards programme on the continent is an extremely exciting development for the South African communications and advertising profession. Winning an Effie, considered globally to be the most respected marketing effectiveness award, provides client-agency teams with global recognition for their most effective work,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO Association for Communication and Advertising.

Entry Deadlines for 2020 Effie Awards South Africa are as follows:

Early Bird: Friday, 3 April at 12:00

On-time: Thursday, 16 April at 12:00

Last Minute: Monday, 4 May at 12:00

Round one of judging will take place on Tuesday 2 June with the final round set for Tuesday 23 June.

WWF-SA backs new sustainability award in wine and food tourism

If tourism in South Africa is to raise its contribution to GDP, expand economic opportunity and accelerate inclusive growth, it will have to tackle the issue of sustainability head-on, says Margi Biggs, convenor of the annual Wine & Food Tourism Conference.

“That’s why sustainability will be a central feature of this year’s conference in September. It is also why we are introducing a sustainable tourism category to our associated Wine & Food Tourism Awards. Called the WWF Conservation Leadership Award, it raises the number of categories in which wine and food tourism practitioners can compete from three to four,” Biggs said.

The other categories are for the authentic South African experience, for service excellence that contributes to memorable experiences and for innovation in concepts, products and services.

The organisers are calling for submissions now, with entries accepted until 22 May. Entries will be assessed by a panel of seasoned experts chaired by Jean-Pierre Rossouw, publisher of Rossouw’s Restaurants and the Platter’s South African Wine Guide.

WWF-SA’s Shelly Fuller said: “Today’s travellers want to be the creator, producer and teller of their own personal sustainability stories and South Africa has a wealth of outlets for such expression. There are so many fine examples of projects to rehabilitate and protect indigenous habitat, to conserve cultural practices and traditions and to revitalise marginal communities, and many of them involve local wine and food.”

WESGRO is championing the award for the authentic South African experience category honorees. Click here for more information on the terms and conditions for entry in the Wine & Food Tourism Conference Awards.

The title of this year’s Wine & Food Tourism Conference, to be held on 30 September, is The Next Decade: Sales, Segmentation and Sustainability.

2020 SA Cannes Young Lions judging panel

As the official local representative for Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ster-Kinekor Sales is once again sponsoring the South African leg of the Film category of the Young Lions competition.

A panel of leading professionals and creatives have been selected to judge this year’s edition. They are:

The competition provides young creatives with an unrivalled opportunity to demonstrate their talent under pressure, by creating a 60 second commercial in just 48 hours.

The team behind the winning commercial, as selected by the judges will be announced on 13 March 2020. They will then represent South Africa in the Young Lions Competition at the 66th Cannes Lions Festival to be held 22 to 26 June 2020.

South African creatives to judge at 2020 Dubai Lynx Awards

As South Africa’s official representative for the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Ster-Kinekor Sales is tasked with nominating judges to the Dubai Lynx jury, thereby acknowledging South Africa’s reputation as global creative hub.

This year, leading South African creatives Sanele Ngubane, Amr Singh and Roanna Williams have been selected to serve as judges for the 2020 edition of the Dubai Lynx, which takes place from 8-11 March.

The Dubai Lynx awards honour outstanding and inspirational work by advertising agencies in the Middle East and Africa region (MENA), as adjudicated by an international jury. “Nominating judges is always challenging, as South Africa has many highly-talented and well-regarded creatives,” said Lynne Wylie, head of marketing for Ster-Kinekor. “Sanele, Amr and Roanna are all leaders in their field. Each of them has an inspiring track record, and we believe they will bring experience and insight to the judging process.”

African Development Bank president wins 8th African Leadership Magazine African of The Year Award

Dr Akinwumi Adesina

Over 200 leading African political, business, and diplomatic leaders gathered in Johannesburg for the 8th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award dinner. They witnessed Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, being honoured as the African of the Year 2019.

Themed ‘Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent’, the evening brought together dignitaries including South African Deputy President, David D Mabuza, ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Zulu, and Dr. Ken Giami, publisher of African Leadership Magazine.

Dr Adesina, the visionary behind the African Development Bank’s High 5 strategy, explained that primary focus of the African Development Bank is “to light up and power Africa, to feed Africa, to industrialise Africa, to integrate Africa, and to improve the quality of life of the people of Africa. Five simple, strategic, and highly focused objectives.”

Encounters SA International Documentary Festival invites South African filmmakers to enter 3rd Encounters Rough Cut Lab

Documentary films present us with unique perspectives and insights into our worlds. The crafting of these films present unique challenges and encourage thoughtful insights into their making.

The Rough Cut Lab (RCL) aims to support South African films in the late offline story stage with directed consultation on story and character obstacles as well as close consideration into the workings of the film. Successful candidates receive targeted support from the Refinery when they eventually come to finishing.

A maximum of three South African projects, consisting of one director and one editor, will be selected to spend three days working on their film with consultancy from world class editors. In the interest of local industry up-skilling preference may be given to less experienced and privileged filmmakers in order to gain interaction with mentors and to develop the language of the editors involved.

In partnership with Refinery Cape Town and the South African Guild of Editors (SAGE), the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival invites South African filmmakers to submit their films for the 3rd Encounters Rough Cut Lab to be held in Cape Town from Wednesday the 3rd until Friday the 5th of June 2020.

This call is only open to projects with a working rough cut. Up to 70% of the rough cut must be completed prior to the lab. If a director’s project has been chosen the previous year, they are not eligible to enter the RCL with a new project in the following year.

Submissions that do not follow the strict submission criteria will be disqualified.

Submission criteria:

• One-page synopsis.

• Director and editor’s biography.

• Online screener link and password to the viewable rough cut

• One page each from the director and editor outlining the difficulties currently experienced with the film’s current structure and / or problematic areas in the story. Please include what has been achieved up to this point.

• Films need to be independent and feature length – 70 mins or above.

• All available footage accessible on a USB 3 or firewire hard drives.

• Please Indicate software used.

Deadline: On or before 4pm (SAT), Friday 3 April 2020. Send To: pr@encounters.co.za with Rough Cut Lab 2020 in the subject line.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.