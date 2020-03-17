Awards wrap: Ukhozi’s Tshatha Ngobe big winner at Mzansi Magic awards + winners, The Radio Awards gala cancelled,













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Ukhozi FM’s DJ Tshatha Ngobe the big winner at the DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Ukhozi FM’s Isidlo Sasekuseni breakfast Show host, Kathide Ngobe, known as Tshatha to his fans, scooped the Favourite Radio Star award the DStv’s Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards in Johannesburg this weekend.

Ngobe owned the night by taking the Ultimate Viewers’ Choice Award, getting the most votes for the 2020 leg of these awards.

Tshatha, in his acceptance speech, said he’d celebrated 17 years with the station, having joined as a 22-year-old young man in 2003. He presented the traditional music show for years until he was moved to daytime radio in 2014 November and the Breakfast Show in 2019.

Tshatha also co-hosts the Saturday popular maskandi music slot. He co-drives these slots that respectively command an audience of 3.5 million listeners on the breakfast show and three million listeners on the Saturday mid-morning show.

Mzansi Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards: The winners

It was a grand celebration of local talent as the stars who entertained us through 2019, and the loyal DStv customers who supported their work, packed the Northgate venue to the rafters.

While Ukhozi FM VJ Khathide ‘Tshatha’ Ngobe walked away with the Favourite Radio Personality Award, there were plenty of other winners in the DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Moshe Ndiki (Favourite TV Presenter), Siyanda Maphumulo (Favourite Comedian), Kabza De Small (Favourite Rising Star; Favourite DJ), Warren Masemola (Favourite Actor), Sindi Dlathu (Favourite Actress), King Monada (Favourite Music Artist/Group), Siya Kholisi (Favourite Sports Personality) and Bonang Matheba (Favourite Personality of the Year) rounded up the winners’ list.

For the full list, click here.

Nominations now open for the Nat Nakasa Courageous Journalism Awards 2020

Nat Nakasa was a prominent South African journalist and writer who died in exile in 1965. The annual Nat Nakasa award is awarded for courageous and brave journalism. The award recognises any media practitioner – journalist, editor, manager or owner – who has

Shown integrity and reported fearlessly

Displayed a commitment to serve the people of South Africa

Tenaciously striven to maintain a publication or other medium despite significant obstacles

Resisted any censorship

Shown courage in making information available to the South African public.

To ensure courage is highlighted within the community media sector, a specific award will be dedicated to a community media journalist, editor, manager or owner.

The winners will be selected by a jury on the basis of nominations submitted by the public.

Please send your written nominations and clear evidence-based motivations with reference to the criteria above to admin@sanef.org.za. The closing date for nominations is Friday, 29 May 2020.

Change of format for celebrating winners of The Radio Awards 2020

In light of the Government’s declared state of disaster and the collective national efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 by prohibiting events where more than 100 people are gathered, it is important that we share the change of format for announcing the winners of The Radio Awards 2020.

The Radio Awards gala dinner, which was initially scheduled to take place in Sandton on 18 April 2020, has been replaced with an online winners announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 14h00. Further information regarding access to the announcement will be shared in due course.

As planned, category finalists will be announced via the www.radioawards.co.za website and The Radio Awards social media channels (@SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards) at 10h00 on 18 March 2020.

While it’s unfortunate that it will not be possible to celebrate the success of local radio talent in person, we thank you for your understanding, and for playing your part in keeping the health of our fellow citizens top priority.

The Bookmarks gala event cancelled

The Bookmarks gala event has been cancelled. The Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IABSA) said in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, it had decided to take a “cautious approach”.

“In conversations regarding company mandate to minimise risk to assure health and safety, we have decided to ask our attendees not to gather in the same venue at the event and, as such, we have cancelled the physical event planned for Thursday, 19 March at The Galleria,” said IAB CEO, Paula Hulley.

Jury president Andrea Quaye said the IAB’s plan to “pivot to a new event format” had been positively received by its partners.

“We are transforming the 2020 event into a digital-first, free awards experience that will be accessible to all online through the IAB SA digital platforms and supporting local media,” she said.

Tickets will be refunded, the IAB said. Those who bought tickets via Howler should email support@howler.co.za, while those who paid via the IAB South Africa, should contact thebookmarks@iabsa.net.

