Cloudline floats to the top at Fast Company MIC Awards













Cloudline has won top spot at the Fast Company South Africa Most Innovative Companies Awards. The autonomous airship logistics company was launched in 2017 and has grabbed worldwide attention for its approach to delivering essentials to people without access to all-weather roads (or any roads at all)

“The entries we consider for publication as the most innovative company of the year, are always of a high quality, interesting and inventive. This year was no exception,” said editor in chief, Wesley Diphoko.

“In the end though, it was Cloudline who stood out by a mile with their solution to advance and uplift society, especially addressing the needs of the ‘bottom billion’. It was an easy decision for our judging panel to unanimously select them as this year’s winners. My sincere congratulations to Spencer Horne and his team for developing this critically needed solution to vital last mile logistics. We look forward to seeing where you go next.”

Cloudline’s heavy payload delivery solution is ideal for use in developed economies, as it is for emerging economies. It can transport medical supplies to a rural village just as easily as it could to someone stranded in snowfall on a mountain top in Switzerland. The balloon-like drones use cutting edge technology to track and monitor and keep aloft, and have a long range capacity of 200km.

The top five winners of the night were:

Cloudline (overall winner)

3×4 Genetics

Identity ID

Iyeza Health

Kuba Technologies.

