Hot 91.9FM lights up the SA Radio Awards 2020 Nominations













[PRESS OFFICE] For the fourth year in a row, Joburg’s hottest station, Hot 91.9FM, has scooped multiple finalist nominations in the prestigious South African Radio Awards scheduled for April 2020.

Included in their impressive showing this year is their fourth consecutive nomination for the Station of the Year gong, which Hot 91.9FM has won for the past three years.

Almost all of Hot 91.9FM’s key shows and community projects have struck the right note, including the hotly contested Afternoon Drive Show and Presenter award, the station’s ever popular Mark Pilgrim and Bunny Majaja Daytime shows as well as Hot Cares’ successful community outreach events, Teddython and A School for Madiba.

Hot 91.9FM`s pivotal breakfast show, Mansfield in the Morning, hosted by the highly entertaining Jeremy Mansfield, clocked in with a staggering five nominations for, among others, the Breakfast Show and Breakfast Show Presenter as well as Content Producer categories.

Hot 91.9FM’s managing director, Lloyd Madurai, was naturally amped at the station`s performance. “We are deeply humbled by the faith shown in Hot 91.9 FM by our industry, our advertisers and at the top of the list , our listeners, who are the most important component in our success as a station,” he says. “We remain committed to our fundamentals of providing quality entertainment to our listeners and our unwavering belief in assisting the community that we serve.”

The nominations are:

The Radio Awards gala dinner, which was initially scheduled to take place in Sandton on 18 April 2020 has been replaced with an online winners announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 14h00.

For more information on Hot 91.9FM go to:

www.hot919.co.za

Facebook: @Hot919FM

Instagram: @hot919fm

Twitter: @Hot919fm

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.