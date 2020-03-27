Primedia joins the broadcast of the National Anthem to mark the start of national lockdown













[PRESS OFFICE] Staying at home can be an isolating experience but radio has the unique and powerful ability to lift spirits and encourage unity among people. Today, 27 March 2020, Primedia Broadcasting will be playing the South African National Anthem at 13h00 across all its radio stations to mark the first day of the country’s lock-down.

The national lockdown comes as aid to alleviate and curb the spread of the COVID -19 pandemic. Radio engagement and consumption increase substantially as this medium continues to play a critical role in keeping the public informed.

National Association Broadcasters (NAB), Executive Director, Nadia Bulbulia said that the idea of playing the national anthem was borne out of the programming teams of many of its members.

“It is really encouraging to see radio stations collaborating in this way in our collective fight against the pandemic. The next 21 days gives us an opportunity to contain the virus and flatten the curve,” Bulbulia said.

As part of the NAB, the four Primedia Broadcasting radio stations will stand in solidarity and broadcast the anthem to connect with its listeners and the rest of the county. Listen to your favourite radio station and share the moment with other communities.

On 947s frequency, with Ayanda MVP, 12h00 – 15h00 on talk radio, 702 on the Azania Mosaka show, 13h00 – 15h00. In Cape Town, on CapeTalk on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 13h00 – 15h00 and on Kfm 94.5 on Lunch with EB Inglis 12h00 – 15h00.

