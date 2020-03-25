The Radio Awards 2020: Category finalists announced













The listener’s choice finalists in the My Station category of The Radio Awards have been announced along with the Bright Star and Hall of Fame inductees and the Station Manager’s Choice finalists for 2020.

The Bright Stars, Hall of Fame and Station Managers Choice categories have been voted for by The Radio Awards advisory panel consisting of 10 members including a representative from the NAB, and the results reviewed by BDO South Africa, the newly appointed auditors for The Radio Awards.

My Station

The My Station category of The Radio Awards allowed listeners to support their favourite South African radio station by voting for them online. The results of the voting determined the finalists in two sections of the category.

My Station Most Votes are those stations who received the highest number of online votes. My Station Most Loyal Listeners are calculated as those stations with the most votes as a ratio against their RAMS figures. Finalists below are listed in alphabetical order:

MY STATION – Most Votes HOT 91.9 FM LIGWALAGWALA FM LM RADIO RADIO KHWEZI YFM

MY STATION – Most Loyal Listeners HOT 91.9 FM KFM LM RADIO TUT FM VOW FM

The lucky listener to win the My Station cash prize of R40 000 for voting for their favourite station online is Prince Vilakazi from Mpumalanga who voted for Ligwalagwala FM.

Bright Stars

Candidates for induction into the Bright Stars Club are 26 years or younger and work either on-air or behind the scenes to make their mark on the industry. The award aims to recognise individuals with an intrinsic understanding and love for the medium, with a respect for its past, but also with great ideas about its future.

Congratulations to the following Bright Stars award recipients for 2020:

NAME STATION ALEX WHITE RX RADIO CHRISTOPHER BALOYI KAYA FM MAKHOSANDILE MPUNZI TRUFM MIENKE VAN ROOYEN OFM SIYA MOTHA VOICE OF WITS THABANG MALULEKE KAYA FM WAYNE BOONZAAIER RX RADIO

Hall of Fame

Whether they’ve been on-air or in management, the Hall of Fame inductees are selected from a group of individuals who are revered by the industry and have left an indelible contribution to radio over the past thirty years. Congratulations to the inductees into the Hall of Fame for 2020.

NAME BRIAN OXLEY GABRIEL URGOITI NEIL JOHNSON PETER WISE REV. PRINCE ZULU

Station Manager’s Choice

Finalists for the inaugural Station Manager’s Choice Award were nominated by their respective station managers. The Station Manager’s Choice award recognises those individuals who work behind-the-scenes – the unsung heroes who are not on air. This year’s finalists are (in alphabetical order):

NAME STATION TSHWARELO TSHEGOFATSO LESENYEGO AGANANG COMMUNITY RADIO STATION MARIKA DE JONGH OFM LINDA VAN SCHALKWYK PRETORIA FM

In light of the Government’s declared state of disaster and the collective national efforts to combat the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, The Radio Awards gala dinner which was initially scheduled to take place in Sandton on 18 April will be replaced with an online winners announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April at 14h00.

To be part of the online streaming event, sign-up at www.radioawards.co.za to add it to your calendar and receive the event reminder. Further information regarding the online announcement platform will be shared in due course.

