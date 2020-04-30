A few shuffles but not too many changes in 5FM’s 2020 line-up













5FM has announced changes to its presenter line-up for 2020. The station said it would continue to focus on a strong music offering in addition to nurturing all current on-air talent listeners have grown accustomed to.

“The changes reflect the 5FM teams’ tenacity to maintain the station as an entertainment powerhouse and multimedia brand through incredibly talented presenters, carefully curated on-air and digital content. All while remaining on trend and with its’ finger on the pulse,” it said in a statement.

Zanele Potelwa

The Roger Goode Show (Monday – Friday, 06:00 – 09:00) has already introduced Zanele Potelwa, (a.k.a. Young Boomerang) to listeners. Zanele, who’s been the digital expert within the team, will take on a permanent role as the show’s traffic reporter as well as continue as one of the station’s digital producers.

Afternoon drive listeners will hear familiar voices – Nick Hamman along with Nadia Romanos on News, Jude van Wyk on Sport, and newcomer Bibi Mbangula on Traffic – who has been part of the station’s digital team – will accompany listeners home on 5 Drive, weekdays 15:00 – 18:00.

Taking over from Nick (weekdays, 09:00 – 12:00) is Stephanie B and Msizi James. This means that Justin Toerien will continue to host Music Capital (Monday – Thursday, 22:00 – 01:00) on his own.

Smash Afrika

Smash Afrika gets an additional hour to his show 5FM Nights, as he takes over from 18:00 – 22:00. The ever popular and now legendary Ultimix at 6 will get the Smash treatment and have new life breathed into it. Programme Manager Siyanda Fikelephi says that this decision was taken because as a youthful brand 5FM wants to continue being trend-setters in both current and relevant content to young adults.

When the 5Squad was announced last year, the station introduced listeners to a host of young people from various parts of the country who each held down one day of the week on the 01:00 – 04:00 slot. “We are proud that a year later we have identified potential in young radio broadcasters, absorbing them into our line-up to address other regional strategies,” says Siyanda.

Tulani Madala was one of those talented five and will be taking over the slot for the whole week, while his Cape Town counterpart Marilize du Plessis takes over All Night Music (01:00 – 04:00) on the weekends. Durban-based 5Squad member Leah Jazz takes over The Recovery Zone on weekends 04:00 – 07:00.

Duran Collett

Seasoned sports reporter Duran Collett finds a new home on the weekends alongside host Nicole da Silva and newsreader Sibs Matiyela on 5FM XL Mornings, 07:00 – 10:00.

The 5FM Weekender5 who maintain the strong and cutting-edge music offering will see some minor show changes which include a new show for Ms Cosmo. She gets an additional show on Saturdays from 17:00 – 19:00, which means that Ryan the DJ’s show 5tarting from 5cratch moves up an hour from 19:00 – 22:00. The Kyle Cassim Show then follows on from 22:00 – 01:00.

For all the updates and changes to the line-up, please refer to 5FM’s website.

