











Good Hope FM has announced an on-air shake-up in line with its listener and regional demographics, starting on Monday [4 May 2029].

“Good Hope FM has always strived to provide listeners with the best music while keeping them informed and entertained,” said Natano Brache, Good Hope FM’s acting station manager. “As Cape Town’s original radio station, Good Hope FM does its utmost to showcase new and undiscovered talent and is accustomed to constantly reinventing itself to stay ahead of the curve.”

Brache said the 2020 line-up was “packed with a combination of experience, talent, and diversity, offering our listeners a variety of dynamic and fresh shows. The times ahead are definitely exciting”.

Veteran radio personality, Stan Mars, will move from his current mid-morning show to host The Big Breakfast with Stan Mars from 06:00 – 09:00.

Mars has more than 20 years of broadcasting experience, and is a well-known personality and is easily recognisable for his big, husky voice. The all-new big breakfast show includes local stand-up comedian, Dalin Oliver, bringing the latest sports news, Andriques Petersen on news and Gaby G, former 5FM presenter, to guide you through traffic. The team will bring their authentic flavour to the airwaves, ensuring the show is relevant to Capetonians by Capetonians.

The change stirs up the rest of the daytime line-up with TV personality Leigh-Anne Williams, taking over the airwaves from 09:00 – 12:00 with The Morning Show with Leigh-Anne Williams. Dan Corder will shift into the lunchtime spot to ensure that listeners get a taste of the best music with Beats by Dan from 12:00 – 15:00. Kyeezi will continue to steer The Great Drive from 15:00 – 18:00.

Celest Anthony moves from the weekends to take over her new show Homecoming on Mondays to Thursdays from 18:00 – 21:00 before handing the reins over to the legendary Grandmaster Ready D who presents The Ready D Show between 21:00 – 23:00, Mondays to Thursdays. LV will continue to hold the fort with The Late Show on Monday and Tuesdays from 23:00 to 01:00.

The station will transform late-night listening from Wednesday evenings, 23:00 – 01:00 with The Beat Boutique hosted by well-known DJ, Josh Borrill. Identical twins, Jade and Shad Isaacs, took over Thursday evenings with The TwinzSpin Mash-Up Show in April. The twins are better known on the entertainment and club scene, as TwinzSpin. The revamped evenings will bring fresh new talent to Cape Town’s airwaves.

The weekends see hot new additions joining the team to shake up Cape Town, with the introduction of popular social media content creator, Devdondidit (Devon Saunders) hosting The Turn Up with Devdondidit on Saturday’s 12:00 – 15:00. He will be followed by, popular local artist, Chad Saaiman hosting Saaiman Says from 15:00 – 18:00 (Saturday and Sunday), who is dedicated to creating a platform and showcasing new local talent to grow the industry while sharing his favourite tunes.

Sundays will introduce new shows like Freshly Pressed with Omar Morto from 09:00 – 12:00 followed by your girlfriends favourite DJ, Garth B with Thank Garth it’s Sunday from 12:00 – 15:00. To round off Sunday, 2019 Good Hope FM Campus DJ Search Winner, Nkanyezi ‘Kenzi’ Sikakane will ease you into the new week with The K Element from 22:00 – 01:00.

