MultiChoice Talent Factory and Dolby launch series of webinars













The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) in partnership with the Dolby Institute have launched an online learning channel, Dolby Audio Webinars.

Kicking off on Thursday, 16 April, the series of webinars covers a range of topics such Sound for Video Editors, Setting-Up a 5.1 Session & Mix Environment, Dolby Atmos Content Creation and other sound engineering topics.

The first of the eight planned webinars will go live every Thursday, with the first session focusing on Script Analysis & Planning for 5.1 Productions. This is one of four webinars geared towards all content creators while the others are more technical and designed for mix engineers, video editors and system integrators.

In filmmaking, sound is often overlooked yet it’s an important component of filmmaking. The Dolby Institute develops educational programming to help creatives advance in the art of storytelling, whether they’re making a film, mixing the sound for a sporting event, or designing the next-generation music experiences.

MultiChoice recognises the importance of understanding sound in order to tell authentic African stories. This partnership with Dolby will benefit storytellers across the continent and support the growth of the homegrown entertainment industry.

Below are details of upcoming webinars:

WEBINAR AUDIENCE DATE &

TIME LINK Script Analysis

and

Planning for 5.1

Production All Creatives 16 April

2020 at

13:00 CAT www.multichoicetalentfactory.com Location

Recording All Creatives 23 April

2020 at

13:00 CAT Sound for Video

Editors Video Editor & Mix

Engineers 30 April

2020 at

13:00 CAT Setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix Environment Mix Engineer 7 May

2020 at

13:00 CAT Mixing for

Creatives

(Foley, fx, music) All Creatives 14 May 2020 at 13:00 CAT Mix and

Deliverables Mix

engineer 21 May

2020 at

13:00 CAT Dolby Atmos

Overview (All

Creatives) All Creatives 28 May

2020 at

13:00 CAT Dolby Atmos

Content Creation

(Content

Creation Team) Mix engineer System integrators 4 June

2020 at

13:00 CAT

NOTE: The recorded webinar series will be made available on the portal the day after, so log on to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com to keep learning.

