MultiChoice Talent Factory and Dolby launch series of webinars

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) in partnership with the Dolby Institute have launched an online learning channel, Dolby Audio Webinars.
Kicking off on Thursday, 16 April, the series of webinars covers a range of topics such Sound for Video Editors, Setting-Up a 5.1 Session & Mix Environment, Dolby Atmos Content Creation and other sound engineering topics.
The first of the eight planned webinars will go live every Thursday, with the first session focusing on Script Analysis & Planning for 5.1 Productions. This is one of four webinars geared towards all content creators while the others are more technical and designed for mix engineers, video editors and system integrators.
In filmmaking, sound is often overlooked yet it’s an important component of filmmaking. The Dolby Institute develops educational programming to help creatives advance in the art of storytelling, whether they’re making a film, mixing the sound for a sporting event, or designing the next-generation music experiences.
MultiChoice recognises the importance of understanding sound in order to tell authentic African stories. This partnership with Dolby will benefit storytellers across the continent and support the growth of the homegrown entertainment industry.
Below are details of upcoming webinars:
|WEBINAR
|AUDIENCE
|DATE &
TIME
|LINK
|Script Analysis
and
Planning for 5.1
Production
|All Creatives
|16 April
2020 at
13:00 CAT
|www.multichoicetalentfactory.com
|Location
Recording
|All Creatives
|23 April
2020 at
13:00 CAT
|Sound for Video
Editors
|Video Editor & Mix
Engineers
|30 April
2020 at
13:00 CAT
|Setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix Environment
|Mix Engineer
|7 May
2020 at
13:00 CAT
|Mixing for
Creatives
(Foley, fx, music)
|All Creatives
|14 May 2020 at 13:00 CAT
|Mix and
Deliverables
|Mix
engineer
|21 May
2020 at
13:00 CAT
|Dolby Atmos
Overview (All
Creatives)
|All Creatives
|28 May
2020 at
13:00 CAT
|Dolby Atmos
Content Creation
(Content
Creation Team)
|Mix engineer System integrators
|4 June
2020 at
13:00 CAT
NOTE: The recorded webinar series will be made available on the portal the day after, so log on to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com to keep learning.
