OFM commits to playing more SA music to boost royalties for musos













OFM is supporting South African musicians during lockdown by committing to play more local music to ensure that royalties don’t disappear along with gigs due to Covid-19 restrictions.



“We realise that the lockdown gives radio the opportunity to be as ‘South African’ as we can be,” said programme manager, Tim Thabethe. “Through shared solidarity, OFM does this through the music we play. In context, our ethos of ‘Living The Real Good Life’ speaks to being as ‘Central South African’ as we can be and by playing the music South Africans love.

“We take pride in who we are as a nation and love to showcase our country’s amazing talent as often as is possible, for example as we already do during the SA Music Hour, Monday to Thursdays at 22:00, and in Sound Check, Thursdays at 15:30.”

Thabethe said aside from playing the best local tunes, listeners can also request their favourites during five dedicated timeslots: weekdays at 10:00, 12:00, 14:00 and 20:00, and on weekends during the All Request show on Sundays for 16:00 to 19:00.

New programme offering



As part of OFM’s new programme offering launching in April 2020, The Real Good Weekend sees The Central SA Top 30, moving to Saturday morning from 09:00 to 12:00.

Saturday afternoon is definitely time to braai or get that potjie going with OFM Decades taking you back to the best of the ’90s and ’00s, just enough to get you going for That Absolute Retro Radio Show, playing the best from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, presented by radio legend, Tony Blewitt.

Not forgetting the young and young at heart, the Boombox, Fridays from 21:00, and Supermix, Saturdays from 20:00, is a living room dance party.

For those Afrikaans music lovers wanting to take a break from all the news and information that may be overwhelming at times, there is a music-only solution. Stasie2 streams all the best Afrikaans hits online, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

OFM is available on-air, online at ofm.co.za and through via free mobile and desktop apps.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.