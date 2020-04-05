Time to take on the dark side of digital media













[PARTNER CONTENT] We understand the fundamentals of marketing and that brand growth comes from driving effective mass reach of the category. Social media has provided the platform for marketers to drive scale and to communicate effectively across the various segments, but we cannot assume attention of these messages.

Welcome to the world of Christopher

Christopher Africa is world-class, proudly South African Artificial Intelligence software that enables brands to intercept and tap into consumer’s micro moments and conversations on social media. Christopher is a sophisticated real-time data profiling platform with the ability to profile target audiences into various segments by enriching the data and analysing the information.

This technology offers brands the powerful opportunity to drive contextually suitable messaging to the relevant consumers, at the relevant time, in the right context alongside relevant content. Unlike bots, Christopher A.I reads, understands, analyses and then responds to consumers’ conversations, in real time.

By identifying keywords, life stage and behaviour triggers, brands can drive mass effective reach, and through personalised messaging, Christopher increases the propensity of attention. Christopher delivers relevance, resonance, and mass personalisation.

Real time consumer engagement

Through deep learning, data and insights, Christopher enables organizations to engage in relevant consumer conversations in real time. Christopher serves accurate, hyper-personalized ads/ messages to relevant consumers, at relevant times.

Real time consumer insights

By performing social listening across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, Christopher can provide powerful insights into consumers’ conversations, behaviors, demographics and interests.

Real time performance

Through the analysis and monitoring of campaigns, community management and social listening, Christopher can understand and analyze brands’ impact, sentiment and share of voice across social media platforms. We measure and monitor in real time and report across the fundamental measurement metrics of media executions (Reach, Engagement and Clicks)

Using Artificial Intelligence capabilities, Christopher enables organisations to engage in relevant consumer conversations, in real time. Beyond brand mentions. Beyond page mentions. Beyond hashtags.

This is the power of Artificial Intelligence. This is the power of Christopher.







