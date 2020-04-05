Unlocking consumer insights through omnichannel engagement













[PARTNER CONTENT ] The Gagasi brand continues to grow, following a rebrand in 2018 that saw Gagasi FM, Gagasi Online and Gagasi Events channels coming to life. In 2019, the brand’s multi-platform offering was enhanced through effective execution of consumer engagements in each of the channels.

“We have been working hard to streamline our new business path, and ensure the consumer experience is consistent across all platforms. Whether the consumer is listening on-air, interacting online or attending our events, our brand must live up to their expectations,” says managing director, Vukile Zondi.

Vukile Zondi

“Looking at how we managed to maintain stability in terms of our listenership, despite the general decline in the industry, I think we have achieved that ‘wow’ factor in some areas.”

Zondi adds, “We are now at a point where we have a growing pool of insights on our target consumer and are therefore able to provide multi-channel solutions to clients that will resonate with our audience and have a meaningful impact in society.”

Gagasi FM

Due to the quality of the station’s talent pool, the on-air product remains dominant with the breakfast show, ‘The Uprising’, and the afternoon drive, ‘That Drive’, being the station’s biggest shows both in terms of content delivery and figures.

Mimi Kesaris

“As our traditional offering, on-air remains the critical component of our multi-channel offering. The biggest chunk of our consumer base is still engaging the brand on this platform, so it’s very important to ensure compelling content and a great talent pool,” reports Mimi Kesaris, head of programming.

“Some of the content originating from on-air also feeds off to online in the form of podcasts and charts and these drive traffic there. We always have to deliver what a consumer wants to hear, so that even if they have missed it on-air, they can still go and search for it online. The numbers on all platforms have been amazing.”

Gagasi Online

Following the successful launch of the new website, the new Gagasi FM app has had great impact in terms of driving consumer conversations as part of campaigns and show content.

Phinda Magwaza

“With majority of consumers within our target audience bracket having access to mobile, we had to make certain the offering was appealing and interactive, keeping in mind that this is one very competitive space and consumers are spoiled for choice,” says head of brand, Phinda Magwaza.

“Fortunately, we are aware of the lifestyle patterns of our audience as well as how they relate to the brand Gagasi, so we are able to customise our offerings across all brand touch points,”

Gagasi Events

The year 2019 was a most successful year for the brand in the eventing space. With all brand campaigns showing growth, two properties really stood out: Gagasi FM Red Star Experience at the Vodacom Durban July as well as the Beach Fest. Another brand campaign, the #WeGotTalent Tour, saw activations and outside broadcasts to introduce the station’s new shows.

