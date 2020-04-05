We know our audience













[PARTNER CONTENT] There is no shortage of conferences, studies and opinions about the continued disruption that is taking place in the media sector, from the contraction of live TV and the print media to the explosion of on-demand services, and an almost infinite supply of digital content.

Brands have a vast range of platforms on which to communicate their messages and unprecedented tools to measure conversions, engagements and attention.

The element that remains constant in this disruptive space is the need for a trusted platform that knows its audience.

The Mail & Guardian as a trusted platform

The Mail & Guardian has been one of the South Africa’s most trusted news sources since its launch in 1985 as The Weekly Mail. It has been at the forefront of breaking the most important news stories in South Africa, and was also among the first digital publishers in the world: our website went live in 1994.

The significant trust that South Africans place in our brand has allowed us to launch the most significant youth recognition programme in the country, 200 Young South Africans.

Each year we identify and award 200 of the country’s change-makers under the age of 35. Previous recipients of this prestigious accolade include rugby player Bryan Habana, novelist Lauren Beukes, globally acclaimed comedian Trevor Noah and the vocal and influential politician Julius Malema.

Our authenticity and independence have kept our Critical Thinking Forums a vital platform for both commercial and not-for-profit organisations that require robust conversations about particular topics. They have proven particularly useful when brands and institutions needed to respond to unplanned or topical events.

The M&G’s unique tone is instrumental in providing customised content solutions to brands beyond performance campaigns; our supplements and partner content, which are crafted in-house, tell the stories that brands want told.

Our Master Classes and ticketed events provide thought leadership to business leaders and executives. These events are presented by recognised industry leaders and are designed to share best practice innovations within organisations.

