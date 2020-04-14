Wits Journalism Webinar on virus, fake news and journalism













Why has the current Covid-19 crisis led to such an explosion of fake news? What should be done about it?

We’ve seen lots of fact-checking stories, some criminal charges, technical solutions and others – what’s working? How should journalism respond? Is this perhaps an unrecognised opportunity for journalism to rebuild trust with audiences?

These are just some of the questions we need to consider. You’re invited to join students and staff of Wits Journalism for this webinar.

Panellists:

Dr Claire Wardle, director of FirstDraft

director of FirstDraft Mahlatse Mahlase, chairperson of the SA National Editors Forum & editor-in-chief of Eyewitness News

chairperson of the SA National Editors Forum & editor-in-chief of Eyewitness News Lee Mwiti, Chief editor of AfricaCheck In conversation with Prof Franz Krüger, head of Wits Journalism

When: Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT) Please register here for this session and we will send you the joining link 48 hours before the start of the webinar.

