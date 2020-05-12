Awards wrap: MOST Awards quiz night, Okuhle Media scores at SAFTAs, Sho Madjozi a winner at Nickelodian Kids Choice Awards













Test your media knowledge at the MOST Awards quiz: Register your team now!

Grab that last bottle, the one right at the back of your cupboard from 19 #whoevenknows and flex your brain power with the MOST Awards Quiz Night!

Join our MOST Awards host, Jason Goliath along with quizmasters Glenda Nevill, Brad Aigner, as well as our MOST Legends Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, Gordon Muller and Greg Maloka, as we keep you entertained while challenging your knowledge on all things media and MOST related.

Muster up the troops, create an awesome team name and beat your Wednesday blues by tuning in.

Date: 13 May 2020

Time: 20h00

To register: //arenaevents.africa/webinar-registrations/most-awards-quiz-night/

Okuhle Media wins two awards, and receives essential services permit

As Cape Town-based Okuhle Media reopens its studios for television production with an essential services permit, the team strides into this new world on the energy of being of service again, and, rather auspiciously, on the euphoria of two recent SAFTA wins.

Justin Bonello

The 14th South African Film and Television Awards honoured Okuhle Media with two Golden Horns. Best Competition Reality Show for the internationally loved Ultimate Braai Master, and Best TV Presenter for Entle Bizana from the revolutionary Hectic on 3.

A fourth SAFTA win for the Ultimate Braai Master, show host and creator Justin Bonello says this latest win speaks volumes of Okuhle Media’s South African crew as well as of the appetite of South Africans for local home grown content that celebrates who we are.

“Kudos to the crew, contestants, and all our fierce fans for joining us on this crazy trip,” said Bonello.

And while this SAFTA win is ‘another one under the belt’ for the popular reality show, the Best TV Presenter award for Hectic on 3’s Entle Bizana was a first scoop for the ever charming 19 year-old.

“We’re stepping up to the plate like never before,” said managing director, production and executive producer, Wilna van Schalkwyk. “These are days of isolation and uncertainty, and our youth needs a strong, collective guiding light. It is not only up to us guide them in awareness and communicate the most up-to-date information in their own voice, but to give them back their platforms so that they get to have their own discussions, find their own creative outlets, and stir their own inspiration.”

Sho Madjozi and Prev Reddy scoops the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020

Sho Madjozi

African culture proud, multiple award winning rapper and singer Sho Madjozi and actor, comedian and social media sensation Prev Reddy scooped the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for Favourite African Star and Favourite African Social Media Star respectively.

“This incredible win comes at a crucial time for us as the continent observes and celebrates Africa Month. Nickelodeon puts kids first in everything that it does and the kids have spoken and voted for their favourite stars,” said Monde Twala, ViacomCBS Networks Africa Senior Vice President and General Manager. “We would like to congratulate our African winners Sho Madjodzi and Prev Reddy for flying the African Flag high at this global event. Millions of viewers can expect lots of fun, surprises and laughter from the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards.”

Sho Madjozi was nominated alongside Shekhinah, Teni and Patricia Kihoro in the Favourite African Star category. Prev Reddy was nominated in the Favourite African Social Media Star category with Anne Kansiime, DJ Cuppy and Chané Grobler.

“Our job is to work, move forward and never reverse, Nickelodeon thank you for this amazing award and to everyone that voted. I am so excited,” she said. “World we have one message for you, Africa is coming and we are coming for you.”

Commented Prev Reddy, “Yes we did it, thank you so much to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for nominating me in this category most importantly thank you to the kids that voted and to my fans who’ve become like my family and for making one of my biggest dreams come true, I am sending all the love and positivity during this difficult time.”

INMA’s Best Initiative In Response to COVID-19 finalists announced

The finalists in the INMA Global Media Awards competition’s bonus Best Initiative In Response to COVID-19 have just been announced.

Some 98 entries were submitted for the COVID-19 category launched in April. From that, Global Media Awards judges selected 12 finalists — six from national/international companies and six from local/regional companies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the ‘trust moment’ for news media brands, and the entries submitted for this bonus INMA category redefine what ‘inspiration’ and ‘hope’ mean,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of the International News Media Association (INMA). “Feedback from the judges has been that this was one of the toughest assignments ever and that every entry truly is a winner.”

Local/regional brands

National/international brands

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

Thinkbox, the UK’s television industry body, has announced the shortlist Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2020.

These awards, in conjunction with Campaign, are designed to celebrate fantastically effective uses of TV and to recognise the people behind them.

This year the ceremony itself and celebration of the winners will be taken online, coming to your screens in early July.

Best use of sponsorship

MediaCom UK for Hillarys

Republic of Media for Whyte & Mackay – Shackleton Whisky

the7stars for Foxy Bingo

Best use of content

Manning Gottlieb OMD for John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners

MediaCom UK for Lloyds Bank

MediaCom UK for Tesco

PHD Manchester & DRUM for Timberland

Best ongoing use of TV

Arena Media for Domino’s

OMD UK for easyJet

Once Upon A Time Media for Greater Anglia

UM Manchester for Aldi

Best small budget use of TV

december19 for allplants

Republic of Media for Scottish Government

Total Media for La Famiglia Rana

Best integrated campaign

m/SIX & VCCP for Tango

Manning Gottlieb OMD, Wavemaker & OmniGOV for Public Health England

Mediahub for NHS England

OMD UK for McDonald’s

Best TV newcomer

Craft Media & Goodstuff for BrewDog

PHD Manchester & AMV BBDO for The Stroke Association

PitPat & UKTV Ventures for PitPat

Young TV Planner of the Year

Aimee Sheehan – Wavemaker UK

Charlotte Knope – Running Total

Gabriella Michalski – Manning Gottlieb OMD

George Viner – MediaCom UK

Ian Daly – the7stars

Jamie Callaghan – OMD UK

Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2020 – last date for entries is 5 June

This is the last call for designers, agencies, companies and brand creators in the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2020: The regular registration phase of the international competition is open until and including Wednesday, 13 May. Participants can enter their projects in the ‘Brands’ and ‘Communication Design’ sections to compete for the globally recognised distinction Red Dot as latecomers until 5 June.

In view of the current situation, all this year’s entries will be assessed by the 24-member Red Dot Jury online. A digital platform will ensure that the projects are assessed professionally, individually and comprehensively. Like in every year of the competition, the international jury is made up of designers, specialist journalists and professors, who will evaluate the entries based on their expert knowledge. They will use their years of experience to examine, discuss and assess each piece of work in terms of design quality, creativity and brand communication.

Latecomers: 14 May – 5 June 2020 For further information and to register, click here.

