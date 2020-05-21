Media moves: Caxton evolves local newspaper footprint, Van Huyssteen joins ECR, GAU TV offers event broadcast facilities













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media. As South Africa entered lockdown, businesses closed across the country. But the media will continue to do its job, and The Media Online will continue to report on the sector. #StaySafe.

This week’s BIG move: The local newspaper footprint is evolving

In a bid to give local and national advertisers the most effective reach and a more effective solution for readers and brands, Caxton Local Media has adapted some of its local newspapers’ footprints.

The recent decision was made due to the current tough economic climate coupled with the company’s solution-driven response to these changes. “Our industry, like so many others globally, has been hard hit by Covid-19 and its associated regulations and added to this, the company has incurred massive losses in advertising revenue since the beginning of the lockdown,” said managing director of Caxton Local Media and Commercial Printing, Jaco Koekemoer.

It became apparent to Caxton Local Media through recent, extensive and independent research that shopping patterns, buying behaviours and demographics of people living in some areas and communities had changed drastically in a very short time. Footprints of certain local newspapers in Gauteng metropolitan areas, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal needed to be adapted for the company to provide the best solutions for readers, customers and clients in these markets.

One example is in the North Eastern suburbs of Johannesburg where the North Eastern Tribune will no longer be published as an independent title. From 19 May, the footprint of the Tribune’s sister publication, the Rosebank Killarney Gazette, was expanded to cover hyperlocal news in some North East Joburg suburbs and, therefore, the Gazette will also have an increased print order to accommodate these changes.

Just before the nationwide lockdown was implemented, Caxton Local Media bid farewell to its city-based publication, City Buzz, in Johannesburg’s CBD. This experimental publication to reach the student market in Braamfontein, Newtown, Maboneng and surrounds did not prove to be viable at this time.

People moves

East Coast Radio appoints Malani van Huyssteen as new commercial manager

East Coast Radio has announced the appointment of Malani van Huyssteen as the station’s new commercial manager. Van Huyssteen has worked in various roles in radio and her broadcast career spans over 23 years.

She spent a large part of her professional life at Primedia Broadcasting, where she started as a direct sales rep for radio before working her way up to head of sales for four radio stations.

Van Huyssteen joins East Coast Radio from Ultimate Media, where she was responsible for servicing key clients and media agencies as well as developing and implementing account strategies to grow a strong client base.

East Coast Radio’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, is looking forward to welcoming Van Huyssteen as part of the highly performing regional sales force and her senior management team saying, “Malani has so much experience in the advertising industry and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to her new family at East Coast Radio. I look forward to seeing how she will elevate the East Coast Radio sales offering to our current and new advertisers.”

Van Huyssteen is passionate about the broadcasting industry and has big plans for the East Coast Radio team. “My vision for the sales portfolio is to have a strong, bonded team of people who are passionate about their station, province and delivering meaningful results to marketers and businesses. And always, having a lot of fun along the way.”

Business moves

GAU TV offers broadcast for digital and virtual events

GAU TV is offering broadcast for digital/virtual events, webinars and digital programmes. The regional television station said the outbreak of Covid19 and its fatalities has taught them that no matter what hurdles may come their way, they were “innovative and resilient creatures”.

”This is an opportunity for event organisers to adapt to the new normal with the aid of technology while bringing the event to live broadcast and knowledge sharing,” GAU TV said.

GAU TV, described as ‘youthful, educating, informing and entertaining’, is a regional commercial channel that broadcasts 24 hours a day broadcasting via DStv channel 265. The coverage area is Gauteng with national footprint. It reaches 16 – 35yr olds as well as adults of 35+. It has a viewership of over three million and reaches the LSM 4-7 market.

“We offer clients and stakeholders an opportunity to amplify their messaging through television broadcast, drive interaction with the end user through television content . We create awareness on what the brand has to offer through stings and special content and align messaging with digital component to increase engagement.” Contact Eugene Mametse.

Synergy Creative launched in Richards Bay

What happens when four creatives meet up at a bar? They wake up from a dream! Irrelevant story but got your attention for a second which is exactly what new agency, Synergy Creative is set out to do.

Small towns are always a great backdrop for cool stories, and not to mention big talent. Based in Richards Bay, an industrial town in Northern KZN, Synergy Creative is ready to tackle creative projects, big or small.

“As a creative team, we decided to launch the agency during the most uncertain time – a global pandemic, on the premise that businesses, such as yours will need creative solutions to find your feet again. Using the human connection to tell a story that unites us all, we’re ready to create, together,” said PR professional, Tracy Moodley.

Services include PR, Multimedia, Design, Strategy, Digital Marketing and “apparently they also vibe off a really dope playlist”.

hello@synergycreative.co.za or www.synergycreative.co.za

Caxton Local Newspapers return to SA homes

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, SPARK Media and Caxton’s Local Media division has been hard at work to ensure that all its local publications are once again being delivered to South African homes.

“Our local editors, journalists and support staff have been working around the clock to cover the stories and source relevant Covid-19 information appropriate to each community,” said SPARK Media’s CEO Gill Randall.

“Community news is known to command high levels of engagement amongst the hundreds of thousands of different South African population clusters, with new evidence pointing to the fact that our readers are now paying even higher levels of attention to printed products, during these disastrous times.”

SPARK Media’s commercial printing factories re-opened on 1 May meaning that consumers have already started receiving their pre-printed retail shopping inserts. “We know from our research that these shopping deals play an important part in helping us plan our shopping lists,” said Randall. “There has never been a more important time than now to look for good deals and savings.”

Making moves

YouTube and ViacomCBS Networks Africa team up for Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home

YouTube and ViacomCBS Networks Africa with Idris Elba will be streaming the Africa Day Benefit Concert At Homeon the MTV Base Africa YouTube channel on Monday, 25 May at 18:00 CAT and broadcasting across the network’s TV channels in Africa at 21:00 CAT.

The two-hour special will raise funds to support food and health needs for children and families in Africa affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the World Food Programme and UNICEF who are supporting COVID-affected communities across Africa.

The humanitarian concert is gaining support for this important cause from some of the biggest names on the African continent and beyond, with special messages from Trevor Noah, reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, renowned American actor Omari Hardwick, American rapper and actor Ludacris, multiple award winning artist Sean Paul, R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, UN Goodwill ambassador and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, multi-talented rapper and actor, Fat Joe and leading actor Winston Duke joining the lineup of presenters.

The show will bring together a powerful lineup of performances from some of the most talented artists in Africa with the addition of Afrobeats superstars Davido (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Busiswa (South Africa), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), C4 Pedro (Angola), Reekado Banks (Nigeria), M.anifest (Ghana), Niniola (Nigeria), Salif Keita (Mali), DJ Maphorisa & KABZA De Small (South Africa) and Toofan (Togo). These artists join a confirmed lineup including Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Fally Ipupa, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, StoneBwoy, Teni, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

“We are proud to have formidable partners and talent on board as we tackle this unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for ViacomCBS. “ViacomCBS Networks Africa is proud to work alongside YouTube to support the World Food ProgrammeandUNICEF in their efforts.”

Sarla And Lemonlicious distribute goodwill

The South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) and all-natural refreshment brand, Lemonlicious, have joined forces to help underprivileged schools, as lockdown slowly begins to ease and learners return to classrooms around the country.

Lemonlicious has donated 2000 cooldrinks to be distributed among schools involved in SARLA’s VUKA programme, which invests in South African children through sports development at grassroots level, via its SA Rugby Union-endorsed competitive league.

At present, however, lockdown measures mean that boys and girls who are part of the VUKA programme are unable to play, and being from underprivileged areas where much hardship is present, many of them are also going without food and drink during this difficult time.

To help address this widespread issue in some small way, SARLA and ZEST Beverages (Lemonlicious) will be delivering cooldrinks and fruit parcels to 23 VUKA schools in Kwa Thema and Tsakane in Johannesburg. SARLA Rugby Coordinator for Gauteng, Jaco Coetzer, and Lemonlicious’s Doug Carmody will be coordinating the deliveries in line with government lockdown regulations.

SARLA CEO, Stefan Terblanche said, “Any difference we are able to make to our communities at this stage counts. And we are very grateful to Doug and Trevor from ZEST for their contribution to this goodwill initiative. VUKA Rugby is all about uplifting communities, and though we are unable to do that through playing sport at this stage, we can help in other ways.”

Natalie Baitz from ZEST Beverages said, “Our vibrant young people are the soul of this country. In this difficult time, offering them support is the best we can do. We have to help wherever we can and remind our poorer communities that they are not alone. We hope we can continue to make a difference in partnership with SARLA, and encourage all South Africans to help wherever they can, too.”

NASCAR revving its engines again – live on SuperSport

After a hiatus that lasted for 10 weeks and eight races, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing is back on the live sport calendar – and back on SuperSport.

This week’s broadcast details:

Thursday: Darlington Raceway (SS2 A, SS8, 1:30am).

May 25: Coca-Cola 600 (SS1, SS1 A, SS2 A, SS8, 12am).

May 28: Charlotte (SS2 A, SS8, 2am).

The NASCAR calendar will continue for another month with races across the US:

May 31 – Bristol; June 7 – Atlanta; June 10 – Martinsville; June 14 – Homestead-Miami; June 21 – Talladega.

