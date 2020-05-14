The MOST Awards gala event postponed to early 2021













The organisers of the MOST Awards have taken the decision, in consultation with partners, to postpone the MOST Awards gala event until 25 March 2021 in light of the challenges being faced by the media industry during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The MOST Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners across print, digital, cinema, broadcast and out of home (OOH) platforms, through to specialist and full-service media agencies – encouraging exceptional service delivery and healthy professional competition.

“We are hoping that, come September, when the research period begins, business will be able to resume across the media industry. Sales service delivery may change and evolve and acknowledging and celebrating the commitment of media professionals will be a necessary morale boost,” said Brad Aigner, managing director of Freshly Ground Insights, who conduct the research.

It is currently anticipated that the voting process, which was scheduled to start in June, will now kick-off mid-November and close on 15 December 2020.

While the organisers acknowledge the uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, they believe it’s important to keep the industry informed about plans for this prestigious event and will continue monitoring the situation. Further information regarding the awards criteria will be provided over coming months.

For further information or to provide any feedback, please contact Jade Fleishman | fleishmanj@arena.africa

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.