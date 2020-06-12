Gareth Cliff to host So What Now? on e.tv













Gareth Cliff is to host a weekly television discussion show, So What Now?, on e.tv. The talk show starts on Wednesday night.

Cliff will interview to influential thought leaders, opinion-makers, and unheard voices about current affairs in South Africa and beyond.

“eMedia wants to ensure that it remains definitive with outstanding, entertaining, and informative programming. And the inclusion of personalities such as Gareth Cliff will ensure that difficult conversations will be had, no matter how provocative it seems at the outset,” said says eMedia Investments CEO, Khalik Sherrif.

“With Gareth and Devi joining us, we are moving towards the narrative of being more informative, more thought-provoking, and more challenging.”

The news of Cliff joining the eMedia stable followed the announcement that Devi Sankaree Govender would be hosting a new show, Devi, on Friday nights. It debuts tonight on e.tv and eNCA.

The eMedia Investment Group includes e.tv, Openview, and eNCA. The group is also home to the nation’s best talent, notably Xoli Mngambi, Jane Dutton, Dan Moyane, Uveka Rangappa, Thulasizwe Simelane, Tumelo Mothotoane, Jeremy Maggs, Shahan Ramkissoon, and Sally Burdett.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.