Living the real good life in Central South Africa with OFM













[PARTNER CONTENT] OFM, Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, has started the year on a high note and is continuing to inspire listeners to live the real good life despite the unique challenges the global community is facing at the moment.

OFM took the opportunity of a new decade to rethink its offerings and finding ways to give the best radio listening experience to its audience. This included brand new line-up including a brand-new breakfast show – the flagship of any radio station.

OFM embraced this shake-up by giving its established presenters new challenges, introducing fresh new voices and creating a solid mix of music, news and entertainment.

Says Tim Thabethe, OFM programme manager: “Our new line-up demonstrates the direction OFM is taking by fulfilling Central South Africa’s passion to ‘live the real good life’ – a commitment by OFM to reflect what it means to be from this vast central region. It celebrates family, friends and community. Our new presenter line-up is real, honest, proud and caring to its listeners and reflects the spirit of its audience.”

To host the new The Good Morning Show, weekdays from 06:00 to 09:00, popular mid-morning host Shandor Potgieter took over the reigns, assisted by new Capetonian recruit Lesley Piet and Supersport presenter Sam Ludidi.

Former presenter Yolanda Maartens made a welcome return to OFM to present Mid-Morning Magic, while Enriko Klopper keeps the afternoon crowd entertained. The established crew of Nico van der Westhuizen and Mienke van Rooyen takes you home with The Joyride, joined by Jaybee Makhalemele and Aaron Masemola. Cyril Viljoen slides into the OFM Nights time-slot with Alucius Mocumi giving our listeners VIP Access until 01:00.

“OFM enjoys one of the highest instances of time spent listening to radio in South Africa. Come rain or shine, OFM is there to keep our loyal listeners company!” ~ Programme manager, Tim Thabethe

A logo change was also on the cards for OFM. It came about a result of the station’s expanding role within the media environment; signifying not only the fact that the station is no longer bound by an FM frequency, but truly available to any listener, anytime of the day, in any part of the world.

Naturally, OFM is also embracing the audio streaming trend with exciting new digital offerings. The OFM desktop application allows listeners to stream OFM anytime of the day. The app is easy to maintain and because it’s a standalone application, Internet connectivity isn’t an issue.

OFM Stasie 2 is an exclusive Afrikaans streaming channel with uninterrupted Afrikaans music. In future, OFM is looking to create even more digital offerings on its website to give listeners the opportunity to have access to their favourite music on their terms, including a channel with the best music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Serving the influential SEM 7-10 market and with one of the largest footprints in South African radio – including the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West – OFM spends a lot of time in people’s cars, homes and offices.

This also allows the station to offer a number of niche features – including an agricultural programme weekdays from 05:00 tot 06:00, agri news twice daily, entertainment and sports features.

