MacG to launch Youth Day #100Kinitiative fundraiser on Podcast & Chill













Kwambele Brand Cause Marketing, in partnership with Podcast and Chill – the podcast made famous by the King of Podcasts, MacG – will commemorate Youth Day by launching the #100KInitiative.

It will run under the auspices of the Amandla Wespani (loosely translated as power of work) campaign that was born out of the need to boost youth unemployment even more due the effect of COVID-19.

“Amandla Wespani aims at walking the journey with young people of our country from all walks of life towards achieving their goals,” said Matshidiso Mbele, chief executive officer at Kwambele Brand Cause Marketing.

“Young people of South Africa are facing tremendous challenges, and it’s important to understand that life will never be the same post COVID-19. For this reason, it’s important for youth to know that they are not alone and that through collaborative efforts we become stronger together,” Mbele added.

The 16 June launch will see a day of virtual entertainment being used to raise R100 000 for Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development (Y-LED)and the loveLife Langa Youth Centre.

MacG will bring his podcast platform to life with a refreshing entertainment line-up featuring performances and conversations with well-known personalities including queen of bling, Khanyi Mbau.

Y-LED, is an NPO dedicated to arming young people with business skills as well as real and practical experience in establishing and running successful small businesses of their own while landing the importance of entrepreneurship. Due to the coronavirus, the NPO has modified its programme to an online no data cost platform and requires funds to continue the online offering.

The second beneficiary is loveLife’s Langa Youth Centre, which is in desperate need of studio refurbishments for its Media Y’s Programme, which makes broadcasting equipment accessible to young people wishing to pursue a career in journalism or broadcasting.

“Despite the challenges we face especially as young people, we have the ability to look beyond the now through our innate resilience as a community. Together we can overcome our challenges by doing what the youth of ’76 did – standing together and remaining united and leading the change that we want to see in our communities,” said MacG.

Donations for this worthy cause can be made safely and conveniently via Payfast: loveLife and Y-LED.

