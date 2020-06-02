R100 Million in capital for SMEs to get South Africa working













ProfitShare Partners, in partnership with award-winning local community radio station Hot 91.9FM, and the all-new ‘getlion’ mobile app launches an exciting year-long initiative designed to get small businesses working and creating jobs.

The all-new ‘getlion’ mobile app is designed to support SMEs in managing and growing their businesses, and ProfitShare Partners, the disruptive Fintech provider, will invest R100 million in capital to support SMEs to deliver on their contracts this year. The sweetener is a prize of R1 million for the small business that has created the most net jobs during the period of the campaign from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021.

The Get South Africa Working campaign is an initiative that was introduced by ProfitShare Partners’ founder and CEO, Andrew Maren to help small and medium sized businesses create jobs and to keep them going, and this has become even more relevant now during these challenging times.

“This is an initiative to help boost our economy by accelerating SME business growth and development. With our high unemployment rate and the steep rise in job losses over the past few months, we want to encourage entrepreneurship and assist small business owners in need of capital to start or get going. Unfortunately, many of these businesses do not have the financials, security or track record and are turned away by the banks.

“How do you develop this track record or get a set of financials if you cannot access capital? Our model is to provide this capital to get them going so they can get a track record, cash in the bank and ultimately, financials so that they can graduate to getting capital from traditional funders such as banks,” says Maren.

Change the status quo

SMEs and entrepreneurs have the power to change the status quo, especially in challenging times. Starting today, 1 June 2020, the Get South Africa Working initiative will be providing up to R10 million in capital to SMEs per month to grow by partnering with them on their contracts or valid purchase orders that they have or are trying to get with large corporates and certain Government Departments.

To enter, SMEs and entrepreneurs must download the ‘getlion’ mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, to track their business performance and apply for capital support via the ProfitShare Partners website. Full details are also available on the Get SA Working website.

“The getlion app is a purpose-built platform of services, tools and resources from various industry-leading companies, all in the interest of helping small businesses grow. Through the app, business owners will be able to access the tools to make running business easier, from accounting to online sales. As the virtual partner of the Get SA Working initiative, we’re excited to contribute to small business growth and job creation through our platform,” says Mathew Marsden, co-founder of getlion.

R1 Million cash prize to small business that creates most jobs

In the final month of this initiative, ProfitShare Partners will give a R1 million cash prize to the small business that has created the most net jobs in the period.

“The net jobs that we refer to here are permanent jobs created by the entrepreneur or small business, starting today until the end of May 2021. All information supplied will be audited and verified using our technology and reporting processes because ultimately, our aim is to assist our country in alleviating poverty by helping to create jobs and mobilise the development of SMEs,” adds Maren.

Powering this initiative as the official media partner of the Get SA Working initiative, multi award-winning, local community radio station, Hot 91.9FM, is the proud broadcasting partner and will be running all of the latest news and announcements for the campaign.

“Hot 91.9FM prides itself on uplifting our communities, and what better way to do that than to partner with such a powerful campaign to create much-needed jobs. We are deeply passionate about the development and survival of small businesses and that is why we are a proud partner in this ProfitShare Partners campaign,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 91.9FM.

To top it off, together with Hot 91.9FM, ProfitShare Partners will be giving away R10,000 in vouchers every month to help existing and would-be business owners and SMEs to start up or keep going. To enter, download the getlion mobile app, send what your business would do with R10,000 to the Hot 91.9 FM WhatsApp line 084 2212 919 and listen to Hot 91.9FM daily for more.

Visit getsaworking.co.za for more information.

More about the Get SA Working partners

About ProfitShare Partners

ProfitShare Partners is a Fintech business that provides disruptive short-term capital solutions (from R250 000 – R5 million) and transactional support to SMEs who have no access to funding, no security, financials or track record but have a contract or purchase order with a reputable company or government department. The company responds to applications within 24 hours, generates a term sheet within 48 hours and pays out within 7 days for new clients – even quicker for existing clients. ProfitShare Partners does not charge interest. Instead, they share in the profit of the transaction with the SME. This is a high impact growth tool for SMEs, which enables rapid growth without giving away equity.

Visit profitsharepartners.com



About Hot 91.9FM

Hot 91.9FM is a community radio station based in Northriding and broadcasting to Johannesburg North and surrounding areas. Since its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into a radio gap that existed in Gauteng.

Playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music, with the most popular radio personalities as well as the most spectacular on-air promotions and off-air presence, it’s been a thrilling journey of change for radio and the station, which is driving innovation and leading change in the industry. “HOT 91.9FM is about FUN radio with the purpose of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us,” says founder and station Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai.

For the fourth year in a row, Joburg`s hottest radio station Hot 91.9FM has scooped the prestigious STATION OF THE YEAR award at the 2020 South African Radio Awards. This is a landmark achievement considering the station has won this award every year since 2017.

Added to this, Hot 91.9FM won another eight awards including the MY STATION accolade which is given to the radio station with the most loyal listeners. The litmus test for any radio station is its appeal to its audience. Station loyalty is of paramount importance to a radio station and is perhaps the most important aspect of broadcasting.

Reacting to the impressive array of awards, Lloyd said, “What brings us to the finishing line every year, is Hot 91.9FM’s total commitment to our audience and community. It is our combination of world-class entertainment and social engagement which is a testament to our station’s passion for radio and our core values. We are blessed to have some of the greatest radio talent in our country, some of whom are graduates of our landmark Radio Academy”.

Visit hot919.co.za

About getlion mobile app

getlion is a free, all-in-one mobile application designed for SMEs, start-ups and prospective entrepreneurs. Through getlion, users are able to start and grow their businesses through a curated ecosystem of more than 20 industry-leading partners – allowing anyone to access the funding, discounted services, tools and know-how required to start and run a business effectively.

Visit getlion.co.za

